fbpx

Type to search

Fintech Insights

EU Plans Sanctions on 7 Chinese Firms Aiding Russia’s War – FT

May 8, 2023

The European Union has proposed sanctions on seven Hong Kong and mainland China companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in Russian weapons in Ukraine


The European Union has proposed sanctions on a handful of Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in Russian weapons for its war against Ukraine.
China's ties with Europe have been strained by a range of factors, including Beijing's close ties with Russia after it invaded Ukraine. AFP file image.

 

The European Union has proposed sanctions on a handful of Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in Russian weapons for its war against Ukraine, a report said on Sunday.

Seven Chinese businesses have been listed in a new package of sanctions that will be discussed by EU member states this week, the Financial Times said, citing a copy of the sanctions list seen by the FT.

According to the FT, the sanctions list includes two mainland Chinese companies, 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, along with five from Hong Kong including Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some companies like King-Pai Technology have already been placed under sanctions by the United States, which said it was a China-based supplier for multiple entities in Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine 14 months ago, which Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a “special military operation”, the EU has adopted 10 sanctions packages against Russian individuals and companies, inflicting economic hardship and making financing the war more difficult.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Fuelling War by Selling Russia Parts for Weapons – EP

 

China, HK Firms Sending a Flood of US Chips to Russia – Nikkei

 

China Says Trade with Russia Rose to New Peak in 2022

 

Xi Wants More Trade, Yuan-Ruble Deals With Russia – WSJ

 

Russia Says China Agreed to Sell Weapons: US Leak – WaPo

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

TikTok Staff Spied on UK Journo Through Her Cat's Account - BBC
TikTok Staff Spied on UK Journo Through Her Cat's Account - BBC
China's Hozon Taps Thailand to Make EVs For Southeast Asia
China's Hozon Taps Thailand to Make EVs For Southeast Asia
Warren Buffett Says He Prefers Investing in Japan to Taiwan
Warren Buffett Says He Prefers Investing in Japan to Taiwan
HSBC Defeats Asia Spin-Off Proposal by 'Overwhelming Majority'
HSBC Defeats Asia Spin-Off Proposal by 'Overwhelming Majority'
logo

Fintech Insights

China Orders Check on Auditors to Ensure Data Secrecy – FT
China Orders Check on Auditors to Ensure Data Secrecy – FT
Jim Pollard 05 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com