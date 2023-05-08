EU Plans Sanctions on 7 Chinese Firms Aiding Russia’s War – FT

The European Union has proposed sanctions on a handful of Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in Russian weapons for its war against Ukraine, a report said on Sunday.
Seven Chinese businesses have been listed in a new package of sanctions that will be discussed by EU member states this week, the Financial Times said, citing a copy of the sanctions list seen by the FT.
According to the FT, the sanctions list includes two mainland Chinese companies, 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, along with five from Hong Kong including Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments.
The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Some companies like King-Pai Technology have already been placed under sanctions by the United States, which said it was a China-based supplier for multiple entities in Russia’s military-industrial complex.
Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine 14 months ago, which Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a “special military operation”, the EU has adopted 10 sanctions packages against Russian individuals and companies, inflicting economic hardship and making financing the war more difficult.
- Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard
ALSO SEE:
China Fuelling War by Selling Russia Parts for Weapons – EP
China, HK Firms Sending a Flood of US Chips to Russia – Nikkei
China Says Trade with Russia Rose to New Peak in 2022
Xi Wants More Trade, Yuan-Ruble Deals With Russia – WSJ
Russia Says China Agreed to Sell Weapons: US Leak – WaPo