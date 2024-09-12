Carbon Fibre Could Boost EV Ranges by 70%, Say Researchers – IE

Researchers say they have made a crucial breakthrough in battery development after building a ‘structural’ power pack that could deliver up to 70% more electrical life, Interesting Engineering reported.

Engineers at the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden used carbon fibre as both the positive and negative electrodes, significantly reducing the weight of their batteries, the report went on. Electrodes are the electrical conductors that connect the battery’s terminals to the power-holding electrolytes.

Structural batteries are also able to shoulder load-bearing functions in a device, which in an electric vehicle reduces energy consumption, extending the range of the car.

“We have made calculations on electric cars that show that they could drive for up to 70% longer than today if they had competitive structural batteries,” the university’s Professor Leif Asp said. “It will require large investments to meet the transport industry’s challenging energy needs, but this is where the technology could make the most difference.”

Read the full story: Interesting Engineering

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

