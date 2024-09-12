fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Carbon Fibre Could Boost EV Ranges by 70%, Say Researchers – IE

September 12, 2024

Swedish engineers say structural batteries using lightweight electrodes would massively reduce battery mass


A charging port is seen on a Mercedes Benz EQC 400 4Matic electric vehicle
A charging port is seen on a Mercedes Benz EQC 400 4Matic electric vehicle at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto. Photo: Reuters

 

Researchers say they have made a crucial breakthrough in battery development after building a ‘structural’ power pack that could deliver up to 70% more electrical life, Interesting Engineering reported.

Engineers at the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden used carbon fibre as both the positive and negative electrodes, significantly reducing the weight of their batteries, the report went on. Electrodes are the electrical conductors that connect the battery’s terminals to the power-holding electrolytes.

Structural batteries are also able to shoulder load-bearing functions in a device, which in an electric vehicle reduces energy consumption, extending the range of the car.

“We have made calculations on electric cars that show that they could drive for up to 70% longer than today if they had competitive structural batteries,” the university’s Professor Leif Asp said. “It will require large investments to meet the transport industry’s challenging energy needs, but this is where the technology could make the most difference.”

Read the full story: Interesting Engineering

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Toyota Gets Solid-State Battery Vehicles Green Light – IE

Samsung Rolls Out 600-Mile Range Solid State Battery – NC

China’s 10min Charge Car Battery Can Last 600 Miles – Yahoo

EV Battery-Maker CATL Unveils Single-Charge 1,000km Power Unit

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Toyota Gets Solid-State Battery Vehicles Green Light – IE
Toyota Gets Solid-State Battery Vehicles Green Light – IE
S Korea Emergency Summit After EV Blaze Sparks Battery Worries
S Korea Emergency Summit After EV Blaze Sparks Battery Worries
Samsung Rolls Out 600-Mile Range Solid State Battery – NC
Samsung Rolls Out 600-Mile Range Solid State Battery – NC
Potential Trump Win Worries Asian EV Firms - But China’s Happy
Potential Trump Win Worries Asian EV Firms - But China’s Happy
logo

Electric Vehicles

Strong Global EV Sales in August Despite Big EU Slump
Strong Global EV Sales in August Despite Big EU Slump
Jim Pollard 12 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com