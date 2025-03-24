US Investors in ByteDance ‘Most Likely to Win Control of TikTok’

White House plan entails spinning off a US entity for TikTok and diluting Chinese ownership in the unit to below the 20% level required by US law

The biggest non-Chinese investors in TikTok’s owner appear most likely to acquire the short-video app’s operations in America.

A plan by White House is for these investors in parent company ByteDance to lift their stakes and acquire the short video app’s US operations, Reuters said, citing two sources familiar with the talks.

The plan entails spinning off a US entity for TikTok and diluting Chinese ownership in the new business to below the 20% threshold required by US law. That would help the app to avoid a looming US ban, said the sources, who asked to be kept anonymous because they were not authorized to speak on record.

Jeff Yass’ Susquehanna International Group and Bill Ford’s General Atlantic, both of which are represented on ByteDance’s board, are leading discussions with the White House on the plan, the sources said.

Private equity firm KKR is also participating, one of the sources said.

The fate of the short video app used by nearly half of all Americans has been up in the air since a law took effect on January 19 that requires ByteDance to either sell it or face a ban on national security grounds.

Chinese influence schemes, data storage

The law, passed last year with broad bipartisan support, reflects concern in Washington that TikTok’s ownership makes it beholden to the Chinese government and that Beijing could use the app to conduct influence operations against the United States.

Free speech advocates have argued that the ban unlawfully threatens to restrict Americans from accessing foreign media in violation of the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

The company has said US officials have misstated its ties to China, arguing its content recommendation engine and user data are stored in the United States on cloud servers operated by Oracle while content moderation decisions that affect American users are also made in the US.

Under the plan proposed by existing investors, software giant Oracle would continue to house US user data and provide assurances that the data is not accessible from China, this source added.

Representatives for TikTok, ByteDance, Susquehanna, Oracle and the White House could not immediately be reached for comment.

General Atlantic and KKR declined to comment.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that US ByteDance investors were seeking to buy out Chinese investors in a proposed deal for a spun-off TikTok US business, naming investment firm Coatue as another existing investor involved in the talks.

It said such an arrangement could “allow ByteDance to continue to operate its highly sought-after algorithm, which has been a key demand of the Chinese government.”

Oracle could also possibly take a small holding.

Coatue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order postponing enforcement of the law to April 5 shortly after taking office and said last month that he could further extend that deadline to give himself time to shepherd a deal.

According to legal filings from TikTok last year, global investors own about 58% of ByteDance, while the company’s Singapore-based Chinese founder Zhang Yiming owns another 21% and employees of different nationalities – including about 7,000 Americans – own the remaining 21%.

The White House has been involved to an unprecedented level in the closely watched deal talks, effectively playing the role of investment bank.

Save TikTok plan

Trump initially supported the establishment of the ban during his first term but in recent months has pledged to “save TikTok” and keep the app alive in the US, crediting it with helping him win the 2024 presidential election.

The app went dark briefly, then came back online shortly after Trump’s inauguration, after he signed the executive order delaying enforcement of the ban by 75 days.

Trump said earlier this month that his administration was in touch with four different groups about a prospective TikTok deal, without identifying them.

Others vying to acquire the app include an investor group led by billionaire Frank McCourt and another involving Jimmy Donaldson, better known as the YouTube star Mr Beast.

Reuters and others reported in January that Trump’s administration was working on a plan for TikTok that would involve tapping Oracle and some existing ByteDance investors to take control of the app’s operations.

Under the prospective deal, ByteDance would retain a stake in the company but data collection and software updates would be overseen by Oracle, which already provides the foundation of TikTok’s infrastructure under an arrangement negotiated during Trump’s first term.

Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

