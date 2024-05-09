fbpx

Type to search

AI

US May Deny China, Russia Access to Advanced AI Models

May 9, 2024

US officials are looking to restrict the export of closed source AI models to China, Russia and other rivals, sources say, but there is uncertainty on the regulatory set-up it seeks to impose


An illustration to depict artificial intelligence and related technology development by China
The American intelligence community, think tanks and academics are increasingly concerned about risks posed by foreign bad actors gaining access to advanced AI capabilities. Photo: Freepik; edited by Aarushi Agrawal

 

The United States is looking to expand the guardrails around its development of artificial intelligence – to deny China, Russia and other states of concern access to its most advanced AI models.

The Biden administration has preliminary plans to safeguard the core software of AI systems like ChatGPT, sources have revealed.

The Commerce Department is considering a new regulatory push to restrict the export of proprietary or closed source AI models, whose software and the data it is trained on are kept under wraps, three people familiar with the matter said.

 

ALSO SEE: US Warns it Could Ban Connected Chinese Electric Vehicles

 

Focus on AI models’ computing power

If used, it would likely only restrict the export of models that have yet to be released, since none are thought to have reached the threshold yet, though Google’s Gemini Ultra is seen as being close, according to EpochAI, a research institute tracking AI trends.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

US Asks China to Declare AI Will Never Control Its Nuclear Arms

Fears Rising on Impacts From Unrestrained AI Projects

AI Poses Extinction Risk, as Bad as Nuclear War, AI CEOs Say

Biden, Xi Will Vow to Ban AI in Nuclear Weapons, Drones – SCMP

China Joins US, EU in Vow to Tackle ‘Catastrophic’ AI Harm Risk

AI Revolution Firing Nuclear Power Push – NBC News

China Aims for Self Sufficiency in Emerging Tech, AI, Big Data

AI Could Pass Human Tests This Decade, Says Nvidia Chief

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

US Warns it Could Ban Connected Chinese Electric Vehicles
US Warns it Could Ban Connected Chinese Electric Vehicles
Over 130 Firms Drop IPO Plans as China Ramps up Scrutiny
Over 130 Firms Drop IPO Plans as China Ramps up Scrutiny
Musk Offered to Launch Robotaxis in China for FSD Approval
Musk Offered to Launch Robotaxis in China for FSD Approval
China's Elderly Workers Can't Afford to Retire, Numbers Soaring
China's Elderly Workers Can't Afford to Retire, Numbers Soaring
logo

AI

US Scraps Chipmakers’ Export Licences to Sell to China’s Huawei
US Scraps Chipmakers’ Export Licences to Sell to China’s Huawei
Jim Pollard 08 May 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com