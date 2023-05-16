fbpx

US Raids Factory, Sales Office of China’s Jinko Solar

May 16, 2023

The Chinese firm, one of the world’s largest solar panel makers, was targeted by US Homeland Security officials as part of a mystery investigation


The seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen after a news conference in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello/
The seal of the US Department of Homeland Security is seen after a news conference in Del Rio, Texas, USA. Photo: Reuters

 

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) raided a factory and sales office operated by China’s Jinko Solar Holding as part of an undisclosed probe.

A spokesperson for the Homeland Security Investigations arm of the DHS, Mike Meares, said search warrants were executed in Florida and California last week as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

Jinko, one of the world’s largest solar panel makers which is based in Shanghai, has a solar panel factory in Jacksonville, Florida, and a sales and operations office in San Francisco.

 

Also on AF: Japan’s Topix Hits 33-Year Peak on Tech Boost, Hang Seng Flat

 

The company is one of few global solar manufacturers that have set up domestic production in recent years. Most US solar panels are imported from Asia.

The company, through a spokesperson, said its business was operating normally and that it was “engaging constructively with relevant agencies to understand the nature of the inquiry”.

Jinko Solar is committed to operating in accordance with the highest ethical standards and adhering to the laws and regulations of the countries where it operates, including the United States,” the spokesperson said.

In the last year, Jinko and other large Chinese panel makers have had shipments of solar equipment detained by US customs officials under the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act, a new law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor.

Jinko shares slid 8% after the raid in Florida was reported by several local news outlets.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China Expecting Record Rise in Solar Power Capacity This Year

US Accuses China Solar Panel Firms of Dodging Tariffs

China Spy Balloon Solar Panels Could Power Advanced Radar: WSJ

China Goods Ban to Spur Big Drop in US Solar Installations

 

 

