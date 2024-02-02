fbpx

US Research Group Sues Japan’s Chip Materials Maker JSR

February 2, 2024

A research body linked to a New York university has accused a JSR subsidiary of commercialising its technology without permission. JSR makes photoresists, which are chemicals used in chipmaking


The Research Foundation for the State University of New York says its researchers made advances in tin oxide metal photo resists and JSR subsidiary Inpria is commercialising its intellectual property (IP) without permission. JSR denies this (Reuters image).

 

A research foundation linked to a US university has filed a lawsuit against Japan chip materials maker JSR, court documents show.

The Research Foundation for the State University of New York has accused the company of commercialising its technology without permission.

JSR is a top manufacturer of photoresists, which are chemicals used in chipmaking. Its US subsidiary Inpria works on metal oxide resists for use in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography for production of advanced chips.

 

The Research Foundation for the State University of New York says its researchers made advances in tin oxide metal photoresists and Inpria is commercialising its intellectual property (IP) without permission.

JSR told Reuters it considers the lawsuit to be without merit and internal investigations have not uncovered any improper activities related to Inpria.

Inpria is a former university spin-out with deep roots in academic research on metal oxides stretching back two decades,” JSR said.

JSR agreed last June to be bought by a government-backed fund in a deal that has been met with surprise, with some industry executives questioning the need for such an intervention.

The company expects the tender offer for its shares to begin in late February at the earliest.

The research foundation says it is seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent transfer of challenged patents to Japan Investment Corp (JIC) and that its IP has been valued at $2.4 billion to $4.3 billion.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

