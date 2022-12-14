fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

US Chipmakers Selling Advanced Chips to China: ASML Chief

December 14, 2022

“American chip manufacturers have no problem with China as a customer,” ASML CEO Peter Wennink said


A worker inspects semiconductor chips at the chip packaging firm Unisem (M) Berhad plant in Ipoh
ASML CEO Peter Wennink said US companies selling alternative technology were benefiting from restrictions on the company. Photo: Reuters

 

The chief executive of ASML Holding, a leading manufacturer of semiconductor equipment, has questioned the US’s efforts to persuade the Netherlands to adopt new regulations restricting exports to China.

ASML CEO Peter Wennink said US companies selling alternative technology were benefiting from restrictions on the company on exporting its most advanced lithography machines to China. The restrictions were imposed following pressure from the United States.

Wennink said it seemed contradictory that US chip manufacturers are able to sell their most advanced chips to Chinese customers, while ASML is only able to sell older chipmaking equipment.

 

Also on AF: China Gambles on Graphene to Win the Global Microchip War

 

“American chip manufacturers have no problem with China as a customer,” he said.

Meanwhile, “it is common knowledge that chip technology for purely military applications is usually 10, 15 years old. (Yet) the technology used to make such chips can still be sold to China,” he added.

Wennink’s comments follow a US push to rope in Netherlands and Japan in its ongoing chip war against China.

“Maybe they think we should come across the table, but ASML has already sacrificed,” CEO Peter Wennink said in an interview with newspaper NRC Handelsblad.

He added that while 15% of ASML’s sales are in China, US chip equipment suppliers “it is 25 or sometimes more than 30%”.

A spokesperson for ASML confirmed the remarks in the interview were accurate but declined to comment further.

The Biden administration issued new export rules for US companies in October aimed at cutting off China’s ability to manufacture advanced semiconductor chips in a bid to slow its military and technological advances.

Washington is urging the Netherlands, Japan and other unspecified countries with companies that make cutting edge manufacturing equipment to adopt similar rules. The Dutch trade minister has confirmed talks are ongoing.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

 

Read more:

China Seen Planning $143 Billion Push to Boost Local Chipmakers

US ‘Desperate’ For Better Ties, Says China on Delegation Visit

US Eases Planned Curbs Against China Chips Over Cost Fears

Apple to Use TSMC’s US-Made Microchips, Says Tim Cook – CNBC

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

US Lawmakers Announce Bill to Ban China's TikTok 'For Good'
US Lawmakers Announce Bill to Ban China's TikTok 'For Good'
US Ropes in Japan, Netherlands to Tighten China Chip Curbs
US Ropes in Japan, Netherlands to Tighten China Chip Curbs
US ‘Desperate’ For Better Ties, Says China on Delegation Visit
US ‘Desperate’ For Better Ties, Says China on Delegation Visit
Covid Cases Surge in China as Officials Continue Easing Curbs
Covid Cases Surge in China as Officials Continue Easing Curbs
logo

Semiconductors

China Files Complaint Against US Microchip Curbs to WTO
China Files Complaint Against US Microchip Curbs to WTO
Alfie Habershon 13 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com