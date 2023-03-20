US Study Says India Could be Energy-Independent by 2047 – WION

“India will embark on an ambitious energy transition in the coming decades,” said Priyanka Mohanty, a co-author and researcher at the Berkeley lab

India is on target to mark the centenary of its independence in 2047 by becoming energy independent, according to a study by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory of the US Department of Energy, India’s WION reported.

According to the report, India could achieve energy independence by adding more than 500 GW of non-fossil electricity generation capacity by 2030, a target that the government has already set. By 2035, it is also predicted that sales of new vehicles in the country could be nearly all electric putting it on track for the 2047 milestone.

By Sean O’Meara

