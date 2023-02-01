fbpx

Type to search

India

India Pledges $3.7bn to Aid State Oil Firms’ Clean Energy Shift

February 1, 2023

India is one of the word’s biggest carbon emitters and is pushing up the pace as it eyes its 2070 net-zero carbon emission target


Crude oil storage tanks
India is pressing hard to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels

 

India is to pump $3.66 billion into helping its state-run oil refiners transition to cleaner energy, as it bids to reach its 2070 net-zero carbon emission target.

India, one of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters, also recently announced a 197 billion rupee green hydrogen programme to cut the country’s carbon intensity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

“This builds on our focus on green growth,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said as the government presented its federal budget on Wednesday.

 

Also on AF: Adani No Longer Asia’s Richest, Market Rout Hits $86 Billion

 

“We are implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings, and green equipment, and policies for efficient use of energy across various economic sectors,” Sitharaman said.

The budget also allocated 50 billion rupees for crude purchases for its strategic oil stockpile. India had released oil from its strategic reserves as part of the US-coordinated programme to calm the global oil prices.

Sitharaman also announced federal support for battery energy storage systems.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

India Planning to Classify Clean Tech to Attract Investors

India Burns Even More Coal Despite Climate Pledge Pressures

Modi’s Masterplan To Make India Energy Independent By 2047

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Tesla to Ramp Up Shanghai Output As Price Cuts Fuel Demand
Tesla to Ramp Up Shanghai Output As Price Cuts Fuel Demand
South Korea Slides Toward Recession With Record Trade Deficit
South Korea Slides Toward Recession With Record Trade Deficit
Adani No Longer Asia's Richest, Market Rout Hits $86 Billion
Adani No Longer Asia's Richest, Market Rout Hits $86 Billion
India, US Partner on Chips, AI and Arms to Take on China
India, US Partner on Chips, AI and Arms to Take on China
logo

India

Big Money Rescues Adani Share Sale Despite Hindenburg Fallout
Big Money Rescues Adani Share Sale Despite Hindenburg Fallout
Vishakha Saxena 31 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com