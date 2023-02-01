India Pledges $3.7bn to Aid State Oil Firms’ Clean Energy Shift

India is one of the word’s biggest carbon emitters and is pushing up the pace as it eyes its 2070 net-zero carbon emission target

India is to pump $3.66 billion into helping its state-run oil refiners transition to cleaner energy, as it bids to reach its 2070 net-zero carbon emission target.

India, one of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters, also recently announced a 197 billion rupee green hydrogen programme to cut the country’s carbon intensity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

“This builds on our focus on green growth,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said as the government presented its federal budget on Wednesday.

Also on AF: Adani No Longer Asia’s Richest, Market Rout Hits $86 Billion

“We are implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings, and green equipment, and policies for efficient use of energy across various economic sectors,” Sitharaman said.

The budget also allocated 50 billion rupees for crude purchases for its strategic oil stockpile. India had released oil from its strategic reserves as part of the US-coordinated programme to calm the global oil prices.

Sitharaman also announced federal support for battery energy storage systems.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

India Planning to Classify Clean Tech to Attract Investors

India Burns Even More Coal Despite Climate Pledge Pressures

Modi’s Masterplan To Make India Energy Independent By 2047