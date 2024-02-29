US to Block Personal Data Sales to China, Russia – engadget

The order will also bar data brokers from selling large troves of Americans’ personal information to countries or entities in Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela

US President Jo Biden is set to sign an executive order aimed at preventing “countries of concern”, such as China and Russia, getting their hands on Americans’ personal data, engadget reported.

The order specifically targets the bulk sale of geolocation, genomic, financial, biometric, health and other personally identifying information, the story went on, and comes after a number of warnings about the national security risks posed by the US’s largely unregulated multibillion-dollar data broker industry.

“Our current policies and laws leave open access to vast amounts of American sensitive personal data,” an official said. “Buying data through data brokers is currently legal in the United States, and that reflects a gap in our national security toolkit that we are working to fill.”

Read the full story: engadget

By Sean O’Meara

