US to Block Personal Data Sales to China, Russia – engadget

February 29, 2024

The order will also bar data brokers from selling large troves of Americans’ personal information to countries or entities in Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela


The US’s multibillion-dollar data broker industry is largely unregulated.

 

US President Jo Biden is set to sign an executive order aimed at preventing “countries of concern”, such as China and Russia, getting their hands on Americans’ personal data, engadget reported.

The order specifically targets the bulk sale of geolocation, genomic, financial, biometric, health and other personally identifying information, the story went on, and comes after a number of warnings about the national security risks posed by the US’s largely unregulated multibillion-dollar data broker industry. 

“Our current policies and laws leave open access to vast amounts of American sensitive personal data,” an official said. “Buying data through data brokers is currently legal in the United States, and that reflects a gap in our national security toolkit that we are working to fill.”

Read the full story: engadget

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China Facing a WikiLeaks-Style Crisis From Hacking Firm’s Data

Data Centres, AI, Crypto Spurring Power Demand in Asia – IEA

China Drafts Contingency Plan for Data Security Incidents

China’s Underwater Data Centre Plan to Cool Costs – IE

TikTok’s $1.3bn EU Data Centres Plan to Dodge Bans – Wired

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

