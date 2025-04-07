fbpx

Video Gamers Angry About Impacts of Trump Tariffs – LT

April 7, 2025

Video game enthusiasts in the US say Trump’s tariffs are having negative impacts on them – and they’re angry about what he’s done


China's videogame sector revenue has recorded its first decline amid a regulatory crackdown, new sales data show.
Video game fans in the US are angry about the prospect of new consoles being much more expensive in the US than in Asia (2022 file photo: Reuters).

 

Gaming is one of many sectors expected to be hit hard by US President Donald Trump’s tariff scheme and video game fans are already up in arms about the impacts of his controversial policy.

Gamers were quick to voice their anger last week, condemning Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, which they say will delay the arrival of new games and force up the price of games and parts, such as Nintendo’s new Switch 2 console, according to a report by the Latin Times.

The Japanese gaming company issued a statement to say pre-orders of the Switch 2 will be delayed “in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” the report said, adding that Trump’s officials had imposed “aggressive” tariffs on Vietnam and Cambodia – 46% and 49% respectively – where Nintendo now makes most of its hardware.

One gamer posted his feelings on X (formerly Twitter) with the words: “Say thank you to the worst president in US history.” Another said: “I hate everyone who voted for Trump,” because of the impacts his policy is having – both in delaying the arrival of the new console, and likely sending its price of $449 much higher.

Read the full report: Latin Times.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

