Vietnam to Execute Real Estate Tycoon for Record Fraud – AP

April 11, 2024

Truong My Lan was found guilty of fraud amounting to $12.5 billion – nearly 3% of the country’s 2022 GDP


Vietnamese developer Truong My Lan, the chairwoman of real estate developer Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, seen during her trial for the country’s biggest ever financial fraud, in Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnamese developer Truong My Lan, the chairwoman of real estate developer Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, seen during her trial for the country’s biggest ever financial fraud, in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: State Media / VietNamNet

 

A Vietnamese property tycoon has been sentenced to death for her role in the country’s largest ever financial fraud case, the Associated Press reported, as Hanoi continues its unrelenting anti-corruption drive.

Truong My Lan, the 67-year-old chair of real estate company Van Thinh Phat, was accused of a $12.5 billion fraud which saw her siphon funds through thousands of ghost companies and pay bribes to government officials thanks to her illegal control of the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank.

Van Thinh Phat was among Vietnam’s richest real estate firms, with projects including luxury residential buildings, offices, hotels and shopping centres.

Read the full story: Associated Press

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

