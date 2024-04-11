Volkswagen to Pump $2.7bn Into China Site, Boost EV Output

The German automaker is also planning to roll out two new models as part of its tie-up with Chinese firm Xpeng

German auto giant Volkswagen plans to invest $2.68 billion to expand its production and innovation hub in the Chinese city of Hefei in Anhui Province.

Preparations are also being made for the production of the two Volkswagen brand models being developed together with Chinese partner XPENG to begin in 2026, it also announced on Thursday.

Ralf Brandstaetter, Volkswagen Group’s management board member for China, said the Hefei site would help bring technologies to market around 30% faster as the carmaker boosts electric vehicle production there.

Volkswagen ceded its title of best-selling car brand in China to local EV manufacturer BYD in late 2022 and has announced a series of new models to electrify its portfolio in China as it battles to regain ground.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

