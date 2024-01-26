White House: US, China Need to Collaborate on AI Safety – Inc

A senior Washington official says the superpowers should find a way to agree on artificial intelligence safety standards

A senior White House advisor has called for the US and China to join forces and collaborate on drawing up artificial intelligence technical and safety standards, Inc reported.

US officials are growing increasingly concerned that the Chinese military could use advanced technologies for everything from codebreaking to developing new weapons, the story went on, prompting calls from the US for some agreement on international standards.

Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the US has reached out to China, adding: “We understand that we’re in a moment where American leadership in the world depends on American leadership in AI.”

Read the full story: Inc

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Scientists Teach AI How To Be Bad But Can’t Undo It – Futurism

North Korea Using AI to Boost Surveillance, Study Claims

China Takes First Steps Towards Standardising AI Industry

UN Chief: Big Tech Chasing AI Profits Ignoring Risks – Guardian