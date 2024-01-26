fbpx

Type to search

AI

White House: US, China Need to Collaborate on AI Safety – Inc

January 26, 2024

A senior Washington official says the superpowers should find a way to agree on artificial intelligence safety standards


China's President Xi meets US leader Joe Biden in Bali at the G20 summit in November 2022. The pair are due to meet again on Wednesday, when many issues will be discussed, although analysts are not expecting any major breakthroughs (Reuters).

 

A senior White House advisor has called for the US and China to join forces and collaborate on drawing up artificial intelligence technical and safety standards, Inc reported.

US officials are growing increasingly concerned that the Chinese military could use advanced technologies for everything from codebreaking to developing new weapons, the story went on, prompting calls from the US for some agreement on international standards.

Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the US has reached out to China, adding: “We understand that we’re in a moment where American leadership in the world depends on American leadership in AI.”

Read the full story: Inc

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Scientists Teach AI How To Be Bad But Can’t Undo It – Futurism

North Korea Using AI to Boost Surveillance, Study Claims

China Takes First Steps Towards Standardising AI Industry

UN Chief: Big Tech Chasing AI Profits Ignoring Risks – Guardian

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

US Chip Firms Looking to Invest $8bn in Vietnam, Official Says
US Chip Firms Looking to Invest $8bn in Vietnam, Official Says
As Suez Canal Trade Tanks, China Warns Iran on Red Sea Attacks
As Suez Canal Trade Tanks, China Warns Iran on Red Sea Attacks
China's Lunar New Year Travel Rush Starts, 9bn Trips Expected
China's Lunar New Year Travel Rush Starts, 9bn Trips Expected
China Equity Funds See Biggest Weekly Inflow in Years - BofA
China Equity Funds See Biggest Weekly Inflow in Years - BofA
logo

AI

Scientists Teach AI How To Be Bad But Can’t Undo It – Futurism
Scientists Teach AI How To Be Bad But Can’t Undo It – Futurism
Sean O'Meara 25 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com