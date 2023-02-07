World’s First Gene-Edited Kids Are Happy, Says Creator – SCMP

Jiankui served three years in prison for illegal medical practices after creating three genetically modified girls Lulu, Nana, and Amy in 2018, the SCMP said

Controversial Chinese scientist He Jiankui said the world’s first gene-edited children which he created are living happy and peaceful lives with their parents, the South China Morning Post reported.

Jiankui served three years in prison for illegal medical practices after creating three genetically modified girls Lulu, Nana, and Amy in 2018, said the report, but the now released scientist insists they are living peacefully and should be respected.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.

