World’s First Gene-Edited Kids Are Happy, Says Creator – SCMP

February 7, 2023

Jiankui served three years in prison for illegal medical practices after creating three genetically modified girls Lulu, Nana, and Amy in 2018, the SCMP said


Biophysicist He Jiankui says the world's first genetically edited children are living happy lives. File photo: Wikipedia.

 

Controversial Chinese scientist He Jiankui said the world’s first gene-edited children which he created are living happy and peaceful lives with their parents, the South China Morning Post reported.

Jiankui served three years in prison for illegal medical practices after creating three genetically modified girls Lulu, Nana, and Amy in 2018, said the report, but the now released scientist insists they are living peacefully and should be respected.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.

 

 

Imprisoned Chinese Gene Scientist Sets Up New Lab – Pandaily

 

China Set To Give Gene-Edited Crops Rules The Green Light

 

China’s Communist Party Puts Scientists Into Top Roles – SCMP

 

 

Alfie Habershon

