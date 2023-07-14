World’s Oceans Changing Colour, Study Finds – Guardian

The world’s oceans are getting greener, according to a report by The Guardian, which cited a study by British oceanographer BB Cael and colleagues that was published this week in Nature, which analysed 20 years of images from Nasa’s Modis-Aqua satellite, and found that “climate breakdown is probably to blame” because it may be causing warmer waters in low latitudes near the equator and boosting plankton populations.

“We do have changes in the colour that are significantly emerging in almost all of the ocean of the tropics or subtropics,” Cael was quoted as saying in the report, which said changes – a clear “greening effect” – had been detected over 56% of the world’s oceans – an area greater than all of the land on Earth – that suggested human activity was “likely affecting large parts of the global biosphere in a way that we haven’t been able to understand.”

