fbpx

Type to search

ESG

World’s Oceans Changing Colour, Study Finds – Guardian

July 14, 2023

Global warming is thought to be making the world’s oceans greener by causing greater plankton growth in warmer tropical waters, a new study suggests


This world map from NASA's Earth Data Ocean Color site shows green chlorophyll or plankton around many countries.

 

The world’s oceans are getting greener, according to a report by The Guardian, which cited a study by British oceanographer BB Cael and colleagues that was published this week in Nature, which analysed 20 years of images from Nasa’s Modis-Aqua satellite, and found that “climate breakdown is probably to blame” because it may be causing warmer waters in low latitudes near the equator and boosting plankton populations.

“We do have changes in the colour that are significantly emerging in almost all of the ocean of the tropics or subtropics,” Cael was quoted as saying in the report, which said changes – a clear “greening effect” – had been detected over 56% of the world’s oceans – an area greater than all of the land on Earth – that suggested human activity was “likely affecting large parts of the global biosphere in a way that we haven’t been able to understand.”

Read the full report: The Guardian.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Global Warming Rocks the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau – China Dialogue

 

Global Warming Set to Break 1.5C Tipping Point by 2027

 

India to Close About 30 Coal Mines in Next Few Years – ToI

 

Critical China Factory Hubs Face Greatest Climate Change Risk

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Seasonal Change for Crypto As Outlook Begins to Improve
Seasonal Change for Crypto As Outlook Begins to Improve
BYD Proposes $1-Billion Plan to Build EVs, Batteries in India
BYD Proposes $1-Billion Plan to Build EVs, Batteries in India
Beijing Slams Germany’s China Strategy Paper on De-Risking
Beijing Slams Germany’s China Strategy Paper on De-Risking
BOJ to Hold Workshop for Ueda's Review of Monetary Easing
BOJ to Hold Workshop for Ueda's Review of Monetary Easing
logo

ESG

Asia Stocks See Best Week of 2023, Dollar Sinks as Inflation Eases
Asia Stocks See Best Week of 2023, Dollar Sinks as Inflation Eases
Jim Pollard 14 Jul 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com