Xi Warned Biden That China Would Reunify With Taiwan – NBC

Chinese leader warned Biden at their summit in San Francisco “that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China but that the timing has not yet been decided”

Chinese President Xi Jinping “bluntly told President Joe Biden” during their summit in San Francisco last month “that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China but that the timing has not yet been decided,” according to a report by NBC News, which cited three current and former US officials, adding that the warning was given in a group meeting attended by a dozen American and Chinese officials and that China’s preference was “to take Taiwan peacefully, not by force”.

Officials said Xi was blunt and candid but not confrontational, and while his remarks were not greatly different to previous public comments he had made, they occurred at a time when “China’s behaviour toward is seen as increasingly aggressive and ahead of a potentially pivotal presidential election” on the island next month.

