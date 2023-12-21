fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Xi Warned Biden That China Would Reunify With Taiwan – NBC

December 21, 2023

Chinese leader warned Biden at their summit in San Francisco “that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China but that the timing has not yet been decided”


China's President Xi talks to US leader Joe Biden in San Francisco on November 15, 2023 (Reuters).

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping “bluntly told President Joe Biden” during their summit in San Francisco last month “that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China but that the timing has not yet been decided,” according to a report by NBC News, which cited three current and former US officials, adding that the warning was given in a group meeting attended by a dozen American and Chinese officials and that China’s preference was “to take Taiwan peacefully, not by force”.

Officials said Xi was blunt and candid but not confrontational, and while his remarks were not greatly different to previous public comments he had made, they occurred at a time when “China’s behaviour toward is seen as increasingly aggressive and ahead of a potentially pivotal presidential election” on the island next month.

See the full report: NBC News.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

