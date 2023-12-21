Xi Warned Biden That China Would Reunify With Taiwan – NBC

Chinese President Xi Jinping “bluntly told President Joe Biden” during their summit in San Francisco last month “that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China but that the timing has not yet been decided,” according to a report by NBC News, which cited three current and former US officials, adding that the warning was given in a group meeting attended by a dozen American and Chinese officials and that China’s preference was “to take Taiwan peacefully, not by force”.
Officials said Xi was blunt and candid but not confrontational, and while his remarks were not greatly different to previous public comments he had made, they occurred at a time when “China’s behaviour toward is seen as increasingly aggressive and ahead of a potentially pivotal presidential election” on the island next month.
See the full report: NBC News.
ALSO SEE:
US May Hike Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Other Goods – WSJ
Another 13 Chinese Companies Added to US ‘Unverified List’
China’s Xi Scores Standing Ovations, Sanctions Relief on US Trip
Xi Seeks to Reassure The US: ‘No Hot or Cold War With Anyone’
Biden Keen to Resume Military Ties With China to Avoid Flare-ups
China Tensions Leave US Firms Between a Rock and a Hard Place