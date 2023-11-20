Xinjiang Exports Jump as Trade to Central Asia Rises – Nikkei

Exports from Xinjiang rose to $409bn in the first 10 months of 2023 and could go higher as trade has jumped to countries in Central Asia and Southeast Asia, despite western sanctions.

Exports from China’s western Xinjiang province rose to a record $409 billion in the first 10 months of 2023 and could climb higher because of new free-trade zones, according to a report by Nikkei Asia, which suggests that western sanctions imposed over alleged abuse of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have had a limited impact as trade had jumped to countries in Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

Trade shipments between January to October exceeded the total for all of 2022 despite penalties imposed by the US and the European Union over forced labour and other human rights violations, it said, with $48 billion worth of items in October alone, according to customs data from Urumqi. A free-trade zone had opened in Kashgar on November 12, which aimed to service neighbouring countries, but China’s overall trade figures were less rosy, it noted.

