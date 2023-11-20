fbpx

China

Xinjiang Exports Jump as Trade to Central Asia Rises – Nikkei

November 20, 2023

Exports from Xinjiang rose to $409bn in the first 10 months of 2023 and could go higher as trade has jumped to countries in Central Asia and Southeast Asia, despite western sanctions.


The US said on Tuesday it will impose visa bans on Chinese officials involved in the forced assimilation of Tibetan children.
Rights groups have accused Beijing of locking up millions of Uyghurs and other minorities in prison camps, which Chinese officials deny. This image shows Uyghurs in a re-education camp in Xinjiang in western China in an undated video screen shot. Photo via Reuters.

 

Exports from China’s western Xinjiang province rose to a record $409 billion in the first 10 months of 2023 and could climb higher because of new free-trade zones, according to a report by Nikkei Asia, which suggests that western sanctions imposed over alleged abuse of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have had a limited impact as trade had jumped to countries in Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

Trade shipments between January to October exceeded the total for all of 2022 despite penalties imposed by the US and the European Union over forced labour and other human rights violations, it said, with $48 billion worth of items in October alone, according to customs data from Urumqi. A free-trade zone had opened in Kashgar on November 12, which aimed to service neighbouring countries, but China’s overall trade figures were less rosy, it noted.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Sinopec Starts First Green Hydrogen Plant in Xinjiang

 

US Consultancy Firm in China Worked on Xinjiang Before Raids

 

China Raids Capvision Amid Crackdown on Due Diligence Firms

 

US Ban on Xinjiang Could Hit Global Solar Panel Industry

 

China Should Release All Detainees in Xinjiang, UN Says

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

