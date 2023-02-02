Xpeng Secures Key Permit to Launch ‘Flying Car’ – TechCrunch

The ‘special flight permit’ from the Civil Aviation Administration of China will allow the Xpeng Aeroht X2 to undertake a manned flight

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has managed to obtain a key permit that would allow it launch its “flying car” Aeroht X2 in China, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The “special flight permit” from the Civil Aviation Administration of China will allow Xpeng’s Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle to undertake a manned flight.

Read the full report: TechCrunch.

