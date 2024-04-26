Pure O2 Key to World’s First Carbon-Neutral Cement Plant – IE

fbpx

April 26, 2024

German firm Thyssenkrupp Decarbon Technologies has come up with a new process that captures 100% of carbon dioxide emissions


A labourer takes a nap on the stacked cement sacks of ACC company on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Allahabad, on June 22, 2012. Photo: Reuters

 

Construction on the world’s first carbon-neutral cement plant got underway this week thanks to new technology developed by a German firm, Interesting Engineering reported.

Cement and concrete production generates as much as 9% of all human CO2 emissions worldwide, according to Scientific American, piling the pressure on the industry to find a greener way as countries across the globe push to reduce carbon emissions, the story went on.

Experts at Thyssenkrupp Decarbon Technologies, an international industrial and technology firm, have developed a “pure oxyfuel” process that makes cement production sustainable.

The tech uses pure oxygen in the combustion process, replacing ambient air, to capture 100% of CO2 emissions and is now being installed in Thyssenkrupp’s new plant in Lägerdorf, Germany, where the builders moved in on Tuesday.

Read the full story: Interesting Engineering

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Scientists Build Carbon-Consuming Electricity Generator – ABC

South Korea’s $313bn Loan Plan For Carbon-Cutting Projects

Cost of Carbon Capture by 2050 May be Double Estimates – IME

US Startup, Singapore to Build an Ocean Carbon Removal Plant

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

