Pure O2 Key to World’s First Carbon-Neutral Cement Plant – IE

German firm Thyssenkrupp Decarbon Technologies has come up with a new process that captures 100% of carbon dioxide emissions

Construction on the world’s first carbon-neutral cement plant got underway this week thanks to new technology developed by a German firm, Interesting Engineering reported.

Cement and concrete production generates as much as 9% of all human CO2 emissions worldwide, according to Scientific American, piling the pressure on the industry to find a greener way as countries across the globe push to reduce carbon emissions, the story went on.

Experts at Thyssenkrupp Decarbon Technologies, an international industrial and technology firm, have developed a “pure oxyfuel” process that makes cement production sustainable.

The tech uses pure oxygen in the combustion process, replacing ambient air, to capture 100% of CO2 emissions and is now being installed in Thyssenkrupp’s new plant in Lägerdorf, Germany, where the builders moved in on Tuesday.

By Sean O’Meara

