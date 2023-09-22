fbpx

Type to search

China

Zoo’s Food Plea Highlights China’s Local Debt Crisis – CNN

September 22, 2023

China’s provincial governments were forced to spend billions on Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy and have been hit hard by the country’s property woes


Woman wearing a mask walks past buildings on a polluted day in Hebei
A woman wearing a mask walks past buildings on a polluted day in Handan, Hebei province, China, in January 2019. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s regional government debt crisis has seen one city forced to appeal for food to feed hungry animals at its municipal zoo, CNN reported.

A Chinese wildlife conservation group made the plea for animals kept at a zoo inside the local government-run Dongshan Park in the northern province of Liaoning, the report went on. 

Provincial authorities have been hit hard after spending billions of dollars on mass testing and lockdowns to enforce President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid campaign, as well the crisis in the property market which has seen a sharp drop in land sales, depriving them of a major revenue source.

Read the full story: CNN

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China Debt Ratio Three Times GDP in Record High – Nikkei

China Debt Woes to Weigh on Asia High-Yield Issues in 2022

China Facing Reality Check After Long Boom Built on Debt

China’s $13tn Provincial Debt Crisis Threatens to Spill Over

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China's AI Startups Facing a Shakeout as Costs Surge
China's AI Startups Facing a Shakeout as Costs Surge
China Issues Gallium, Germanium Licences as Exports Sink
China Issues Gallium, Germanium Licences as Exports Sink
US Moves to Block China Benefitting From $52bn Chips Funds
US Moves to Block China Benefitting From $52bn Chips Funds
Tesla Seen Looking at Battery Factory in India, as Well as EVs
Tesla Seen Looking at Battery Factory in India, as Well as EVs
logo

China

South Korea Talks to US on Chip Curbs As Waivers Near Expiry
South Korea Talks to US on Chip Curbs As Waivers Near Expiry
Vishakha Saxena 22 Sep 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com