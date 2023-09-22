Zoo’s Food Plea Highlights China’s Local Debt Crisis – CNN

China’s provincial governments were forced to spend billions on Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy and have been hit hard by the country’s property woes

China’s regional government debt crisis has seen one city forced to appeal for food to feed hungry animals at its municipal zoo, CNN reported.

A Chinese wildlife conservation group made the plea for animals kept at a zoo inside the local government-run Dongshan Park in the northern province of Liaoning, the report went on.

Provincial authorities have been hit hard after spending billions of dollars on mass testing and lockdowns to enforce President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid campaign, as well the crisis in the property market which has seen a sharp drop in land sales, depriving them of a major revenue source.

By Sean O’Meara

