fbpx

Type to search

AI

4,000 CEOs Say No Impact From AI: Study Spurs Huge Selloff

February 18, 2026

But economists say a ‘productivity paradox’ identified in 1987 could be in effect, with gains still possible, once people learn how to utilise generative AI better


This image shows the letters AI – artificial intelligence – imposed over a computer motherboard
This image shows the letters AI – artificial intelligence – imposed over a computer mother-board (Reuters file image).

 

A US study of close to 6,000 company executives in four countries has found surprisingly little impact or benefit from their use of artificial intelligence – so far.

The study, by the National Bureau of Economic Research, involved a survey of almost 6,000 chief financial officers, chief executives and other executives from stratified firm samples across the United States, Britain, Germany and Australia.

Findings of the survey, revealed this month, were a factor in a huge market selloff of AI-linked technology shares. As of mid-February, over $1 trillion in market value had been wiped from major tech companies, such as Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia and Alphabet, driven by fears that high AI capital expenditure was not yielding immediate returns.

 

ALSO SEE: Japan Agrees to First $36-Billion Tranche of Investments in US

 

The downturn, dubbed ‘software-mageddon’, saw Amazon shares drop by over 18% over a nine-day period after major investment announcements. Microsoft shares have lost a similar amount since beginning of the year, while Alphabet has fallen about 11% from recent highs.

Chipmaker AMD has also seen its shares plunge by over 17% after it forecast revenue that was lower than expected.

Authors of the study said there were four key findings:

  • “First, around 70% of firms actively use AI, particularly younger, more productive firms.
  • “Second, while over two-thirds of top executives regularly use AI, their average use is only 1.5 hours a week, with one-quarter reporting no AI use.
  • “Third, firms report little impact of AI over the last three years, with over 80% of firms reporting no impact on either employment or productivity.
  • “Fourth, firms predict sizable impacts over the next three years, forecasting [that] AI will boost productivity by 1.4%, increase output by 0.8% and cut employment by 0.7%.”
  • They also surveyed individual employees, who predicted “a 0.5% increase in employment in the next three years as a result of AI,” it said.

 

Productivity paradox

So, the results weren’t all bad. Indeed, economists have noted that a similar “productivity paradox” also occurred in the IT age during the 1970s and ’80s.

Economist and Nobel laureate Robert Solow noted in 1987 that the arrival of computers, transistors, micro-processors and integrated circuits during the ‘Information Age’ initially caused productivity growth to slow from the late 1940s to the early 1970s, before productivity began to climb in later decades.

On February 14, Apollo chief economist Torsten Slok said: “The same can be said today: ‘AI is everywhere except in the incoming macroeconomic data’.”

“Today, you don’t see AI in the employment data, productivity data, or inflation data. Similarly, for the S&P 493 (all bar the ‘Magnificent Seven’), there are no signs of AI in profit margins or earnings expectations.

“Maybe there is a J‑curve effect for AI, where it takes time for AI to show up in the macro data. Maybe not.”

Slok said the value creation of AI models may stem from “how generative AI is used and implemented in different sectors in the economy,” as academic literature is still inconclusive about the potential macro effects of AI.

And three years since ChatGPT, “it looks like AI will likely be labour-enhancing in some sectors rather than labour-replacing in all sectors.”

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

ByteDance Vows Changes Amid Hollywood Anger Over AI Video Model

Tech Leaders Fly to India For AI Summit Amid a Raft of Concerns

‘Software-Mageddon’ Wipes $23 Billion Off Indian IT Shares

Nvidia AI Chip Sales to China Delayed Again on Security Review

Nvidia Joins $12bn India Push To Back AI, Robotics, Chip Firms

Amazon, Microsoft Set to Spend Over $50 Billion on AI in India

Google To Build $15bn AI Data Centre In Biggest India Investment

China ‘Cutting Electricity Bills In Half’ For Its AI Chip Firms – FT

‘Big Short’ Wagers $1-Billion Bet That ‘AI Bubble’ Will Burst

AI is ‘Effectively Useless,’ Veteran Analyst Warns

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Japan Agrees to First $36-Billion Tranche of Investments in US
Japan Agrees to First $36-Billion Tranche of Investments in US
Humanoid ‘Super Bowl’: China Firms Pitch Robots at New Year Show
Humanoid ‘Super Bowl’: China Firms Pitch Robots at New Year Show
India's Tougher Rules on AI in Social Media Spur Censorship Fears
India's Tougher Rules on AI in Social Media Spur Censorship Fears
India's Adani Group Eyes $100bn Outlay on Data Centres by 2035
India's Adani Group Eyes $100bn Outlay on Data Centres by 2035
logo

AI

ByteDance Vows Changes Amid Hollywood Anger Over AI Video Model
ByteDance Vows Changes Amid Hollywood Anger Over AI Video Model
Vishakha Saxena 16 Feb 2026
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com