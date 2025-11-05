fbpx

‘Big Short’ Wagers $1-Billion Bet That ‘AI Bubble’ Will Burst – LBC

November 5, 2025

Legendary investor Michael Burry has bet big that the AI ‘bubble’ is set to burst, a new report says


This image shows the letters AI – artificial intelligence – imposed over a computer motherboard
This image shows the letters AI – artificial intelligence – imposed over a computer motherboard. Photo: Reuters

 

Michael Burry, the US investor who won fame from the movie ‘The Big Short’, has lodged a billion-dollar bet that the share price of chip designer Nvidia and AI data analysis company Palantir will fall, once the “artificial intelligence bubble” pops, according to a new report.

Burry has predicted that the AI sector, whose value has seen a big surge in value this year, appears to be one of many market watchers who believe investors have got carried away because of the enormous investment in data centres.

He posted charts on X (Twitter) on Monday, showing how “US tech capex growth is matching the tech bubble of 1999-2000” and how growth in cloud computer at major tech companies is allegedly slowing.

The report said Burry’s investment firm, Scion Asset Management, “has now bought $912m worth of ‘put’ contracts in Palantir and $187m of shares in Nvidia” – giving it the right to sell stock at a specified price within a certain period of time, so he can profit when their stock prices fall.

Such an outcome could be similar to Burry’s famous bet 20 years ago that the US housing market was about to crash, which happened two years later, because of a crisis in America’s mortgage-backed securities market.

Palantir has seen its stock shoot up by 400% over the last year, LBC said, noting that a report by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in August warned that the vast majority of AI investments were yielding “zero returns” for business.

And OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had also voiced concern about investors getting “over-excited”.

The prices of the two popular stocks have already begun falling this week, it said, so – stay tuned.

 

Read the full report: LBC.

 

ALSO SEE:

Nvidia’s Top AI Chips Won’t Be Sold to China, Other States: Trump

AI Bubble Popped by MIT Report Noting Dismal Business Impacts

Altman Agrees the AI Market is a ‘Bubble’ That Could Soon Burst

SoftBank, Intel ‘Had Talks on Chip Unit Before $2bn Stock Deal’

Foxconn, SoftBank Focus on Data Centre Gear in Ohio for Stargate

SoftBank, UAE’s MGX Join $500bn Data Centre Deal With OpenAI

OpenAI Wants Data Centres With Huge Power Demands – Fortune

AI is ‘Effectively Useless,’ Veteran Analyst Warns

Spotlight on Big Tech’s Power and Water Use Amid AI Surge

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

