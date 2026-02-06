‘Software-Mageddon’ Wipes $23 Billion Off Indian IT Shares

The stocks plunged 2% on Friday after registering a steep 6% fall two days prior on Wednesday, when they logged their biggest single‑day fall in six years

Anxiety over the impact of recently launched artificial intelligence tools from Anthropic and Palantir on Indian software exporters knocked off $22.5 billion in market value from the country’s technology shares this week.

The sell-off in shares of Indian software exporters began on Tuesday and persisted even as a surprise trade deal between New Delhi and Washington helped the country’s benchmark indexes notch their best week in three months.

The stocks plunged 2% on Friday after registering a steep 6% fall two days prior on Wednesday, when they logged their biggest single‑day fall in six years.

Also on AF: Anthropic’s New Tools Show AI Risk to Indian IT Services Revenues

The IT index was the worst-performing sector on the day and was down about 7% for the week — its steepest weekly drop in more than four months.

The selloff was part of a global rout in software and data services stocks, triggered by the launch of an AI tool from Anthropic that automates tasks across legal, sales, marketing and data analysis functions.

Analysts said fast-advancing AI tools could upend India’s $283‑billion IT sector, which has become an outsourcing hub for global services and is heavily reliant on a labour‑intensive delivery model.

“The market fears (the AI tools) may replace IT services that are currently outsourced. What the real impact will be remains to be seen,” VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said.

The selloff comes as some IT firms have said they are gaining from clients showing more willingness to fund AI projects despite being careful about discretionary spending amid global economic uncertainty.

Top IT firms TCS, Infosys and Wipro have secured AI-led deals and are rolling out domain-specific platforms across verticals such as BFSI and healthcare as clients accelerate adoption.

Still, the IT index has now shed nearly 18% since the start of 2025, including this week’s sell-off. Foreign investors sold a record $8.5 billion worth of Indian IT stocks in 2025.

Mixed analysis on AI impact

Industry watchers were divided on their assessment of the situation.

Centrum Broking’s Piyush Pandey called the sell-off a “knee‑jerk” reaction.

“AI tools have been in the works and this is how the industry is now shaping up. However, they are not expected to materially disrupt the industry as of now,” he said.

Others said the sector should brace for more pain down the road.

“Surely, there would be other tools in the making that will automate tasks and increase the competitive intensity in the IT industry,” Arun Malhotra, fund manager at CapGrow Capital, said.

Companies will likely take measures to address these challenges, including acquisitions, he added, but “we don’t foresee the glory days of the IT sector, that has been missing for the last couple of years, returning soon.”

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

Also read: