fbpx

Type to search

ETFs

Hong Kong Crypto Futures ETFs Raise $74m Ahead of Debut

December 15, 2022

Despite the cryptocurrency sector’s recent troubles, the larger of the two funds has pulled in $53.9 million


The ETFs invest in bitcoin and ether futures listed on the CME exchange in the United States. Photo: Reuters
The ETFs invest in bitcoin and ether futures listed on the CME exchange in the United States. Photo: Reuters

 

Two exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracking US-listed cryptocurrency futures have collected $73.6 million ahead of their Hong Kong stock exchange debut on Friday despite the sector’s recent implosion.

Cryptocurrencies have endured months of turmoil, with the collapse of crypto exchange FTX the latest blow to the sector. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, has lost more than 70% of its value since hitting a record high in November 2021.

The ETFs, managed by CSOP Asset Management, invest in bitcoin and ether futures listed on the CME exchange in the United States, the only cryptocurrency assets currently permitted by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

 

Also on AF: US Fears China Flooding Global Market With Older Chips

 

The larger of the two, CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF, pulled in $53.9 million, according to the manager. That topped ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first US bitcoin futures ETF that debuted on the NYSE Arca exchange in October 2021 with $20 million of seed capital, according to media reports.

“Coming after the recent liquidity problems affecting some of the crypto platforms, our two crypto futures ETFs demonstrate that Hong Kong remains open-minded on the development of virtual assets,” said Yi Wang, head of quantitative investment at CSOP.

Just before FTX’s collapse last month, the SFC said in October it would start a consultation to allow retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies and ETFs. The regulator had initially proposed restricting participation to professional investors.

“As the ETFs do not invest in physical bitcoin, and are traded on regulated US and Hong Kong exchanges, there are more regulatory safeguards for investors compared to tokens traded on unregulated platforms,” Wang said.

On Friday, each lot trading on the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) will debut at HK$780 each.

“The price of bitcoin may be subject to manipulation as a significant portion is held by a small number of holders” and the CME futures could drop to zero, the ETFs’ product document filed to the HKEX said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Five China ETFs Rushed Out to Bolster Battered Tech Stocks

Bitfront Becomes Latest Crypto Exchange to Cease Trading

Hong Kong Crypto Retailer to Close as FTX Shockwave Hits

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

JP Morgan Upgrades China Growth Forecast Despite Covid Surge
JP Morgan Upgrades China Growth Forecast Despite Covid Surge
Asia Stocks Slump on Fed Rate Hike Warnings, Recession Fears
Asia Stocks Slump on Fed Rate Hike Warnings, Recession Fears
Xi Wants More Trade, Yuan-Ruble Deals With Russia - WSJ
Xi Wants More Trade, Yuan-Ruble Deals With Russia - WSJ
Sound Waves Found to Boost Hydrogen Electrolysis - PV
Sound Waves Found to Boost Hydrogen Electrolysis - PV
logo

ETFs

Blackrock Shelves China Bond ETF – FT
Blackrock Shelves China Bond ETF – FT
Jim Pollard 13 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com