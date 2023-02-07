fbpx

Adani Shares Finally Rally After $113-Billion Market Wipeout

February 7, 2023

Shares of listed group’s companies rise after news Adani will repay some loans, while analysts suggest assets could be sold or spending plans deferred to bolster credibility


The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023 (Reuters, Amit Dave).

 

It has taken nearly three weeks but Adani group shares finally surged on Tuesday, a day after the Indian conglomerate moved to repay some loans.

The rally comes after Adani’s seven listed companies lost more than $113 billion – over half the group’s previous market value – since a report by Hindenburg Research in the US that was sharply critical of its use of tax havens and high levels of debt.

The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, said on Monday it is pre-paying $1.11 billion of loans on shares ahead of their maturity in 2024 due to recent market volatility.

Separately, JPMorgan said the group companies were still eligible for inclusion in the bank’s bond indexes.

Those two factors were having a positive impact on stocks, Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets, said. “Also aiding the rise is the sharp correction in the group stocks, which have made them attractive,” she said.

NSE limits price moves for 2 firms

Meanwhile, Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) revised on Monday the maximum daily permissible limit for price moves for Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd to 5% from 10%, according to data on its website.

The group’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises, jumped 20% on Tuesday morning, while Adani Ports and SEZ gained 8.9%.

Shares of Adani Green Energy rose 2.7%, and Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar added 5% each. Adani Total Gas Ltd, however, fell 5% and Adani Power shed 3%.

Many Adani group companies are reporting quarterly results this week, with Adani Ports and Adani Green set to report later in the day.

Though the stocks were staging a recovery, the cumulative losses of Adani group’s seven listed companies still stand at $105 billion since Hindenburg Research’s report on January 24 that alleged it engaged in stock manipulation and use of opaque tax havens. It also said the group had a “precarious” and unsustainable debt level.

Adani group has denied the allegations, saying it complies with all laws and has made necessary disclosures over time.

Adani has a total notional value of $7.7 billion in the JPMorgan’s CEMBI and JACI indexes, the bank said in a note on Monday.

Besides CEMBI and JACI, Adani’s dollar bonds remain eligible to be part of JPMorgan’s ESG Global Corporate Index (JESG), an integrated environmental, social, and governance corporate benchmark covering investment grade and high-yield markets.

The Adani crisis spilled over to the streets on Monday, with hundreds of members of India’s main opposition Congress party protesting and pressing for a probe into Hindenburg’s allegations.

 

Bond deals

The group has said its core fundamentals are unchanged, but analysts are watching to see if there is an inquiry into the group’s corporate government.

But some analysts say Adani may need to sell some assets to reduce debt, or defer its spending plans because the group’s credibility has taken a hit and it is likely to be more expensive to raise fresh loans, especially from foreign lenders.

“Most of their ambitious projects will have to be heavily scaled back in ambition and timetable, because they will have next to no capacity to raise funds right now,” Tim Buckley, director at Climate Energy Finance, a think-tank that works on financial issues related to transition from fossil fuel to clean energy, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

A number of global funds that specialize in high-yield and distressed-debt situations have bought large amounts of foreign currency bonds of Adani Group firms in the days following the Hindenburg report, according to India’s Economic Times.

It cited several sources and said the funds had bought Adani bonds worth close to $1 billion.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

