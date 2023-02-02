Adani Drops $2.5bn Share Sale, Raising Further Questions

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani suffered a major setback after his flagship company abandoned its $2.5-billion share sale – a move that has raised more questions about the group’s dealings

Gautam Adani’s flagship company has abandoned its $2.5 billion share sale in a major setback for the Indian tycoon.

The Adani board called off the share offer late on Wednesday after a renewed slump in company share prices meant participating investors would be sitting on immediate and large losses.

The group said investors’ money would be refunded, however the saga could also come back to bite Adani, with Forbes suggesting Adani may have “bought into its own $2.5 billion share sale”.

That’s because there are claims that two companies accused by Hindenburg Research of assisting Adani Group in its alleged stock market manipulation were also underwriters in Adani Enterprises’ $2.5-billion share offering.

Forbes said in a report yesterday (US time) that Elara Capital (India) Private Ltd, a subsidiary of London-based investment firm Elara Capital, and Monarch Networth Capital, an Indian brokerage, were two of the 10 underwriters named by Adani Enterprises in its offer agreement for the sale.

It noted that Hindenburg documented alleged links between Elara Capital and Monarch Networth to Adani entities, and said: “The involvement of Elara Capital and Monarch Networth Capital, however, raises questions about whether any of Adani’s personal funds were deployed to help meet the $2.5 billion target.”

The Adani Group has denied any connection to Elara Capital funds in its 413-page rebuttal of the Hindenburg report, and said it teamed up with Monarch because of their capacity to tap into retail markets.

The share market drama was sparked by a report last week by Hindenburg Research, a US short-seller, which condemned the group’s use of tax havens and its heavy level of debt. It wiped $86 billion off the value of seven listed Adani Group companies and cast a shadow over Indian regulators’ market oversight.

Cancellation ‘morally correct’

In a statement to Indian exchanges, Adani said: “Today the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct.

“Our balance sheet is very healthy with strong cashflows and secure assets, and we have an impeccable track record of servicing our debt. This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations and future plans,” the billionaire said.

Adani, whose global business interests span ports, airports, mining, cement and power, is battling to stabilise his companies and defend his reputation.

“Once the market stabilises, we will review our capital market strategy,” he added.

On Wednesday, after the Adani share sale closed, his group company stocks plummeted, with shares in Adani Enterprises plunging 28% and others also seeing sharp cuts.

Adani Group has said the Hindenburg claim of stock manipulation has “no basis” and stems from an ignorance of Indian law. The group has always made the necessary regulatory disclosures, it added.

Meanwhile, the tycoon’s net worth has plunged and regulators in India and other countries are now examining the group’s dealings more closely.

‘It raises more questions’

“The pain hitting Adani companies was crippling, so the news that share sale is called off is troubling, as this was supposed to show the company is still believed in by its high net-worth investors,” Edward Moya, a New York-based senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA, said.

“To go through this exercise of a share sale and to call it off raises more questions.”

Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday, that India’s market regulator is examining the rout in the shares of Adani Group, looking into several of the allegations made by Hindenburg Research, and any potential irregularities in a share sale by Adani Enterprises.

Hindenburg had disclosed that it holds short positions in Adani companies through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

After the share sale was pulled, yields of dollar-denominated bonds issued by Adani companies rose on Wednesday. Bond yields move inversely to prices. Yields of Adani Green Energy’s $500 million bonds due in 2024 rose to 15.45% on Wednesday from 12.1%.

Critical fundraising

The fundraising was critical for Adani, not just because it would have helped cut his group’s debt, but also because it was being seen by some as a gauge of confidence as he faced the biggest business and reputational challenge of his career.

Adani Group was working with its bankers to refund the proceeds received by in the secondary share sale of Adani Enterprises. Anchor investors who had supported the issue included Maybank Securities and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The company aims to protect the interests of its investing community by returning the proceeds, it said.

Adani Group had on Tuesday mustered enough support from investors for the share sale to proceed, in what some saw as a stamp of investor confidence amid the storm.

Wednesday’s stock losses saw Adani slip to 15th on the Forbes rich list with an estimated net worth of $75.1 billion, below rival Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, who ranks ninth with a net worth of $83.7 billion.

The share sale had succeeded on Tuesday even when the Adani Enterprises stock price in Mumbai markets traded below the offer price of the share sale.

While concerns had mounted the share sale may not succeed, and bankers even considered price cuts and timeline changes, Adani issued statements saying it was confident about its prospects and that all of its investors were standing by its side.

Reuters with additional reporting and editing by Jim Pollard

