fbpx

Type to search

AI

AI Will Worsen Global Inequality, Replace Jobs, Says IMF – BBC

January 16, 2024

Lower-income and older workers could fall behind, the IMF believes, as AI is adopted across world economies


Artificial intelligence, facial recognition stock image
The IMF projects that the technology will affect just 26% of jobs in low-income countries.

 

Artificial intelligence will impact at least 40% of all jobs globally and worsen inequality in societies too, according to new analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the BBC reported.

Advanced economies will suffer more, the report went on, with up to 60% of jobs affected where AI has the ability to perform key tasks that are currently executed by humans. This could lower demand for labour, affecting wages and even eradicate jobs, the IMF warned.

IMF’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva said: “Many countries don’t have the infrastructure or skilled workforces to harness the benefits of AI, raising the risk that over time the technology could worsen inequality among nations.”

Read the full story: BBC

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

US, China Experts Held Secret AI Safeguarding Talks – FT

SK Hynix CEO Sees AI Doubling Firm’s Value in Three Years

Baidu Says More Than 100 Million Using its ChatGPT-Rival Ernie

China is Using AI to Ramp up Espionage, US Says – WSJ

US, China Out to Stop Quantum Computers Stealing World’s Secrets

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Red Sea Attacks Pose Billions Worth of Risks for China, India
Red Sea Attacks Pose Billions Worth of Risks for China, India
China's Economic Slowdown Deters Dreams of Marriage, Children
China's Economic Slowdown Deters Dreams of Marriage, Children
Nikkei Snaps Winning Streak, Tech Leads Hang Seng Slump
Nikkei Snaps Winning Streak, Tech Leads Hang Seng Slump
Country Garden Warns of 'Severe' Tests in China Property Market
Country Garden Warns of 'Severe' Tests in China Property Market
logo

AI

China’s Military, AI Bodies Still Buying Nvidia Chips Despite US Ban
China’s Military, AI Bodies Still Buying Nvidia Chips Despite US Ban
Jim Pollard 15 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com