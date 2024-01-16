AI Will Worsen Global Inequality, Replace Jobs, Says IMF – BBC

Lower-income and older workers could fall behind, the IMF believes, as AI is adopted across world economies

Artificial intelligence will impact at least 40% of all jobs globally and worsen inequality in societies too, according to new analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the BBC reported.

Advanced economies will suffer more, the report went on, with up to 60% of jobs affected where AI has the ability to perform key tasks that are currently executed by humans. This could lower demand for labour, affecting wages and even eradicate jobs, the IMF warned.

IMF’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva said: “Many countries don’t have the infrastructure or skilled workforces to harness the benefits of AI, raising the risk that over time the technology could worsen inequality among nations.”

Read the full story: BBC

By Sean O’Meara

