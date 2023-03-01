AirPods Maker ‘Pressured to Exit China’ – Apple Insider

Apple AirPods manufacturer GoerTek claims US technology firms have been pressuring it to leave China amid rising Sino-US tensions, AppleInsider reports.

China’s GoerTek, which says it is already investing $280 million in a new plant in Vietnam, says suppliers and customers regularly question its China supply lines. Deputy chairman Kazuyoshi Yoshinaga said: “So many people from the client side say ‘When can you move out?’ ”

Read the full story: Apple Insider

By Sean O’Meara

