AirPods Maker ‘Pressured to Exit China’ – Apple Insider

March 1, 2023

GoerTek deputy chairman Kazuyoshi Yoshinaga claims US tech firms regularly question the firm’s China supply lines


Apple is shifting more production to India, of Airpods and other headphones, Nikkei says.
Apple AirPods are displayed during a media event in San Francisco, in September 2016. File photo: Beck Diefenbach, Reuters.

 

Apple AirPods manufacturer GoerTek claims US technology firms have been pressuring it to leave China amid rising Sino-US tensions, AppleInsider reports.

China’s GoerTek, which says it is already investing $280 million in a new plant in Vietnam, says suppliers and customers regularly question its China supply lines. Deputy chairman Kazuyoshi Yoshinaga said: “So many people from the client side say ‘When can you move out?’ ”

Read the full story: Apple Insider

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Apple’s Shift to Produce iPhones in India Facing Hurdles – FT

Apple ‘to Raise India Production to 25%’ in Retreat From China

Apple Supplier BOE Seen Building Factories in Vietnam

Apple Market Value Dips Below $2 Trillion Amid Demand Fears

Apple’s Japan Supply Chain Investment Now $100bn, Says Cook

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Foxconn Spends $62.5 Million on New Vietnam Site - SCMP
Apple Chief Tim Cook 'Very Bullish' on India - Nikkei
Apple ‘to Raise India Production to 25%’ in Retreat From China
Foxconn Says Output is Recovering Despite 12% Revenue Drop
Australian Government Advisers Remain Cool on TikTok Ban
Australian Government Advisers Remain Cool on TikTok Ban
