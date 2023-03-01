AirPods Maker ‘Pressured to Exit China’ – Apple Insider

Apple AirPods manufacturer GoerTek claims US technology firms have been pressuring it to leave China amid rising Sino-US tensions, AppleInsider reports.
China’s GoerTek, which says it is already investing $280 million in a new plant in Vietnam, says suppliers and customers regularly question its China supply lines. Deputy chairman Kazuyoshi Yoshinaga said: “So many people from the client side say ‘When can you move out?’ ”
Read the full story: Apple Insider
- By Sean O’Meara
Also on AF:
Apple’s Shift to Produce iPhones in India Facing Hurdles – FT
Apple ‘to Raise India Production to 25%’ in Retreat From China
Apple Supplier BOE Seen Building Factories in Vietnam
Apple Market Value Dips Below $2 Trillion Amid Demand Fears
Apple’s Japan Supply Chain Investment Now $100bn, Says Cook