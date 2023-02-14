fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Apple’s Shift to Produce iPhones in India Facing Hurdles – FT

February 14, 2023

Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country six years ago, but the move has been hit by challenges in logistics, tariffs and infrastructure


Apple has shifted more production to factories in India in recent times but the process has not been without teething problems, a new report says.
Apple has shifted more production to factories in India in recent times but the process has not been without teething problems. File photo: Reuters.

 

Apple is facing challenges as it tries to increase production in India, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the iPhone maker’s operations as the US tech giant has shifted some production out of China amid geopolitical tensions with Beijing and China’s tough Covid restrictions hit its supply chain.

At a casings factory in southern India run by a Tata Group supplier, only about half the components from the production line are in good enough shape to be sent to Apple’s assembler Foxconn, the FT reported, citing a source and noting that this 50% ‘yield’ does not meet Apple’s goal for zero defects.

Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country six years ago through Wistron and later Foxconn, in line with the Indian government’s push for local manufacturing, it said, but the company’s diversification to India has been hit partly by challenges in logistics, tariffs and infrastructure, Reuters said.

Read the full report: Financial Times.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Apple ‘to Raise India Production to 25%’ in Retreat From China

 

Chinese Suppliers Seek Partners to Make iPhones in India – ET

 

Apple’s Japan Supply Chain Investment Now $100bn, Says Cook

 

Apple to Use TSMC’s US-Made Microchips, Says Tim Cook – CNBC

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

China Central Bank Seen Pumping Cash Into Banking System
China Central Bank Seen Pumping Cash Into Banking System
China Chip Designer Unisoc Seen Seeking to Raise $1.5 Billion
China Chip Designer Unisoc Seen Seeking to Raise $1.5 Billion
India's Adani Bids to Reassure Investors as Rout Continues
India's Adani Bids to Reassure Investors as Rout Continues
China Vessel Shot Laser to Blind Philippine Coast Guard - ABC
China Vessel Shot Laser to Blind Philippine Coast Guard - ABC
logo

Fintech

Amazon in Talks to Buy India Video Outlet MX Player – TechCrunch
Amazon in Talks to Buy India Video Outlet MX Player – TechCrunch
Jim Pollard 12 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com