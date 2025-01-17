fbpx

Apple Halts AI Feature That Repeatedly Sent Fake News Alerts – CNN

January 17, 2025

Announcing a roll-back of the service, Apple said it will re-enable the feature in a future update after improving it


New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are displayed during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California
New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are displayed during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. Photo: Reuters

 

Apple is temporarily halting a newly introduced AI feature that repeatedly sent out alerts with error-filled, and sometimes even altogether false, news updates, according to a CNN report.

The feature involved summaries of news notifications put together by the iPhone-maker’s AI tech Apple Intelligence. On various occasions the feature sent-out AI generated summaries of news headlines that were altogether fake, such as when they said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been arrested.

British news broadcaster BBC had complained to Apple last month about the erroneous headlines. It “is critical that Apple urgently addresses these issues as the accuracy of our news is essential in maintaining trust,” the publisher had told CNN.

Announcing a roll-back of the service, Apple said it will re-enable the feature in a future update after improving it.

Read the full report: CNN

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Generative AI Hallucinations Slow Down Industry Rollout

AI is ‘Effectively Useless,’ Veteran Analyst Warns – Fortune

Big Tech Exaggerating AI’s Threat to Humanity, Expert Says

UK Study Found AI Models’ Responses Collapsed Into Nonsense

Humans Defeat AI Model in Document Summary Test – Crikey

Study Suggests Ways to Overcome High Failure Rate in AI Projects

Top Korea Leader Thought Martial Law Declaration Was Deepfake

 

 

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

