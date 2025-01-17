Apple Halts AI Feature That Repeatedly Sent Fake News Alerts – CNN

Announcing a roll-back of the service, Apple said it will re-enable the feature in a future update after improving it

Apple is temporarily halting a newly introduced AI feature that repeatedly sent out alerts with error-filled, and sometimes even altogether false, news updates, according to a CNN report.

The feature involved summaries of news notifications put together by the iPhone-maker’s AI tech Apple Intelligence. On various occasions the feature sent-out AI generated summaries of news headlines that were altogether fake, such as when they said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been arrested.

British news broadcaster BBC had complained to Apple last month about the erroneous headlines. It “is critical that Apple urgently addresses these issues as the accuracy of our news is essential in maintaining trust,” the publisher had told CNN.

Announcing a roll-back of the service, Apple said it will re-enable the feature in a future update after improving it.

Read the full report: CNN

Vishakha Saxena

