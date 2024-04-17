fbpx

Apple Eyes Indonesia Fab as it Reduces China Reliance – AP

April 17, 2024

Apple CEO Cook also met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on Tuesday as the US tech firm looks to expand in Southeast Asia


The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store
The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York.

 

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that the US tech giant will “look at” setting up a manufacturing base in Indonesia as he met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday, the Associate Press reported.

Apple has been seeking to diversify its supply chains away from China, where most of its smartphones and tablets are assembled, the story went on, and Widodo’s administration has been striving to lure big tech manufacturing to the country to help power its economic growth.

The Cupertino, California, company has already begun moving some production to countries like Vietnam, and more recently India, after shutdowns to fight Covid-19 in China repeatedly disrupted the company’s shipments.

Read the full story: Associated Press

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

AF China Bond

