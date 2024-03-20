Apple CEO Cook in China, Meets Suppliers Amid Falling iPhone Sales

Apple is battling depressed smartphone sales in China and rising competition from resurgent domestic rivals like Huawei

Apple CEO Tim Cook was meeting suppliers in Shanghai on Wednesday, on a visit that comes as the US tech giant faces unprecedented pressure in China.

Cook hailed China’s importance in the firm’s supply chain as he met firm chiefs, including those from BYD Electronics, local media said, amid a drop in China sales for the iPhone maker.

In a post on his Weibo social media account, Cook said he spent the morning walking along Shanghai’s historic Bund river with Chinese actor Zheng Kai and that he had eaten a local breakfast. He did not disclose, however, what other plans he had for this China visit.

The China Daily reported that Cook had said in an interview that “there’s no supply chain in the world that’s more critical to us than China”.

Cook also met Wang Chuanfu, founder and president of Apple supplier BYD Electronics, as well as officials from Lens Technology at the firm’s Shanghai office, the China Daily added.

Cook’s visit comes after the iPhone maker announced that it would open a new retail store in the heart of the Chinese financial hub on Thursday, and as Apple battles falling iPhone sales in China and rising competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei.

Cook made at least two visits to China, Apple’s third-largest market by revenue, last year. He also travelled to Beijing around the same time last year, where he visited an Apple store and attended the China Development Forum.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

