Apple CEO Cook in China, Meets Suppliers Amid Falling iPhone Sales

March 20, 2024

Apple is battling depressed smartphone sales in China and rising competition from resurgent domestic rivals like Huawei


Customers are seen in an Apple store in China. The US tech giant is facing tougher challenges in smartphone sales in its top Asian market. Photo: Reuters
Apple CEO Tim Cook was meeting suppliers in Shanghai on Wednesday, on a visit that comes as the US tech giant faces unprecedented pressure in China.

Cook hailed China’s importance in the firm’s supply chain as he met firm chiefs, including those from BYD Electronics, local media said, amid a drop in China sales for the iPhone maker.

In a post on his Weibo social media account, Cook said he spent the morning walking along Shanghai’s historic Bund river with Chinese actor Zheng Kai and that he had eaten a local breakfast. He did not disclose, however, what other plans he had for this China visit.

 

Also on AF: BOJ Split on When to End Negative Rates, so Ueda Bit the Bullet

 

The China Daily reported that Cook had said in an interview that “there’s no supply chain in the world that’s more critical to us than China”.

Cook also met Wang Chuanfu, founder and president of Apple supplier BYD Electronics, as well as officials from Lens Technology at the firm’s Shanghai office, the China Daily added.

Cook’s visit comes after the iPhone maker announced that it would open a new retail store in the heart of the Chinese financial hub on Thursday, and as Apple battles falling iPhone sales in China and rising competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei.

Cook made at least two visits to China, Apple’s third-largest market by revenue, last year. He also travelled to Beijing around the same time last year, where he visited an Apple store and attended the China Development Forum.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Huawei’s HarmonyOS Set to Overtake Apple iOS in China – Fortune

AI Fever Sees Chip Firm Nvidia Close in on Apple’s No2 Ranking

Apple, Tesla See China Sales Plunge as Local Rivals Catch Up

Chinese Smartphone Brands Lead Apple, Samsung in Africa – SCMP

Apple Seen Pulling Plug on 10-Year Electric Car Project

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

