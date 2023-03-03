fbpx

Apple Supplier Foxconn Speeds up India Expansion in China Shift

March 3, 2023

Foxconn chief met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week ‘to build an ecosystem allowing all stakeholders to share, collaborate and thrive’


Foxconn chairman Young Liu meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Taiwanese group is boosting its investment in India.
Foxconn chairman Young Liu meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, 2023. Photo: Twitter / @HonHai_Foxconn.

 

Foxconn chairman Young Liu visited multiple Indian states this week in the Taiwanese electronics giant’s efforts to boost operations outside of China.

On Friday, Liu visited the city of Bengaluru in the southern Indian state of Karnataka where the Apple supplier has been allotted a 300-acre campus, the Press Trust of India reported.

The facility will be used to produce Apple iPhones, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said in a tweet on Friday. It will also create 100,000 jobs, he added.

 

Also on AF: AirPods Maker ‘Pressured to Exit China’ – Apple Insider

 

Liu is heading a 17-member team to the city, which met top Indian officials in capital New Delhi on Wednesday, the Economic Times reported. The Foxconn team said it aims to “make semiconductors a success in the country,” the report added.

The Foxconn chief also met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. “Foxconn will continue to build an ecosystem in India allowing all our stakeholders to share, collaborate and thrive,” the Apple supplier posted on its official Twitter account.

 

 

“Our discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India’s tech and innovation eco-system,” the prime minister’s official Twitter account posted in response.

Liu’s visit to Karnataka comes on the back of ongoing talks between the state and the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer.

Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Taiwan headquarters of Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

“We are in serious discussion of investment plans… and look forward to a fruitful collaboration,” Bommai said in a tweet after the meeting.

 

Facility in second Indian state

Foxconn will also invest an undisclosed sum in India’s southern state of Telangana towards an electronics manufacturing facility, the state’s chief minister said on Thursday.

The ‘historic’ investment will create 100,000 jobs in the state, Telangana’s IT minister KT Rama Rao said.

The announcement followed a meeting between Telangana’s chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Foxconn chairman Young Liu earlier in the day.

 

 

Rao and Liu discussed the importance of diversifying electronics manufacturing for a resilient supply chain, according to tweets by the chief minister’s office.

Liu said that he was “optimistic about the investments of his company in the state,” the office said.

Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple and Amazon.

 

  • Vishakha Saxena, with inputs from Reuters

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

