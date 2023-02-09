Foxconn in ‘Serious’ Talks to Invest in India’s Karnataka

The Taiwanese tech giant already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple and Amazon

India’s southern Karnataka state is in serious talks with Apple supplier Foxconn over investment plans, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

If successful, Karnataka would be the third Indian state to host the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer.

“We are in serious discussion of investment plans with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) at their Taiwan HQ and look forward to a fruitful collaboration,” Bommai said in a tweet. “We remain committed to welcome the best companies to the state and reap rewards for our people.”

The state’s investment promotion arm also tweeted that representatives held a meeting at the company’s Taiwan headquarters to discuss the investment, without providing further details.

Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple and Amazon.

Reuters with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

