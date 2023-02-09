fbpx

Foxconn in ‘Serious’ Talks to Invest in India’s Karnataka

February 9, 2023

The Taiwanese tech giant already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple and Amazon


Officials from India's Karnataka state meet Foxconn executives at the company's Taiwan headquarters
Officials from India's Karnataka state meet Foxconn executives at the company's Taiwan headquarters. Photo: Twitter / @investkarnataka

 

India’s southern Karnataka state is in serious talks with Apple supplier Foxconn over investment plans, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

If successful, Karnataka would be the third Indian state to host the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer.

“We are in serious discussion of investment plans with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) at their Taiwan HQ and look forward to a fruitful collaboration,” Bommai said in a tweet. “We remain committed to welcome the best companies to the state and reap rewards for our people.”

 

Also on AF: Apple Chief Tim Cook ‘Very Bullish’ on India

 

The state’s investment promotion arm also tweeted that representatives held a meeting at the company’s Taiwan headquarters to discuss the investment, without providing further details.

 

 

Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple and Amazon.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Foxconn Sales Soar as iPhone Contractor Emerges From Covid

Apple ‘to Raise India Production to 25%’ in Retreat From China

Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India iPhone Factory

Chinese Suppliers Seek Partners to Make iPhones in India – ET

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

Australia to Remove Chinese Surveillance Cameras at State Offices
Australia to Remove Chinese Surveillance Cameras at State Offices
Jim Pollard 09 Feb 2023

