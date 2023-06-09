fbpx

Type to search

New Energy Vehicles

BYD Launches New Brand Fang Cheng Bao, First SUV Out This Year

June 9, 2023

The Chinese electric vehicle maker said its new NEV brand symbolizes “the pursuit of the transformative rise and the exploration of digital realms”


BYD SUV SF
A new SUV under the Fang Cheng Bao brand, codenamed ‘SF’, is set to be launched this year. Photo: BYD

 

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD announced on Friday a new brand of new energy vehicles (NEV) ranging from off-road to sports cars in its push to meet more diversified consumer demand.

The new brand is called Fang Cheng Bao, which translates from Chinese literally as “Formula” and “Leopard”. BYD said it symbolizes “the pursuit of the transformative rise and the exploration of digital realms.”

BYD is expected to launch the first model this year – an SUV identified for now internally as SF, BYD said in a statement.

 

Also on AF: China’s Rapid Shift to EVs Hurting Japanese Carmakers

 

“Many people think that the global e-mobility transition is a revolution in the automobile industry, where vehicles powered by fossil fuels get replaced by electric cars. However, from BYD, we believe this is only a minor part of the whole transition, and a greater realm is unfolding”, a press release quoted BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu as saying.

BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of pure electric and plug-in hybrid models mostly priced under 300,000 yuan ($42,140.16), has been out selling Volkswagen-branded cars in China since November.

It sold 996,476 cars in the first five months, nearly double the number of a year earlier.

The company launched a premium brand, Yangwang, in January and hired thousands of software engineers recently to beef up its capability in autonomous driving, an area where it has lagged rivals including Tesla.

 

  • Reuters, with inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

China EV Leader BYD Posts Five-Fold Quarterly Profit Leap

BYD to Build $290m EV Battery Component Plant in Chile

China’s BYD Launches Its Charge For The Top in Japan

Fully Autonomous Cars ‘Impossible’ Dream, says BYD chief – AE

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Buffett Sold More BYD Shares Before Call For US-China Patch-Up
Buffett Sold More BYD Shares Before Call For US-China Patch-Up
China EV Leader BYD Posts Five-Fold Quarterly Profit Leap
China EV Leader BYD Posts Five-Fold Quarterly Profit Leap
Ford CEO Admits US Auto Giant Needs New China Strategy
Ford CEO Admits US Auto Giant Needs New China Strategy
BYD to Build $290m EV Battery Component Plant in Chile
BYD to Build $290m EV Battery Component Plant in Chile
logo

New Energy Vehicles

Japan to Spend $107bn to Boost Hydrogen Fuel Use – AP
Japan to Spend $107bn to Boost Hydrogen Fuel Use – AP
Jim Pollard 07 Jun 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com