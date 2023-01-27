fbpx

Type to search

World

Biden Extends Safe Haven Protection for Hongkongers – HKFP

January 27, 2023

US President Joe Biden ordered a two-year extension on Thursday of a programme that allows Hong Kong residents in the United States to stay beyond the expiry of their visas


The US FCC has banned Huawei and ZTE saying they are national security threats.
Pro-democracy protesters rally in Hong Kong in July 2020 after the passing of Beijing's controversial national security law, which led to thousands of citizens leaving the city for good. AFP file photo.

 

US President Joe Biden ordered a two-year extension on Thursday of a programme that allows Hong Kong residents in the United States to stay beyond the expiry of their visas, according to a report by Hong Kong Free Press, which said the move came just before the programme was about to run out and was “likely to add to tensions between Beijing and Washington, already high over Taiwan, trade disputes, and Chinese backing for Russia”.

In a presidential memorandum, Biden said the United States is “offering safe haven for Hong Kong residents who have been deprived of their guaranteed freedoms in Hong Kong,” it said, which refers in part to the repressive national security law imposed by Beijing in June 2020 and the prosecution of many pro-democracy advocates in the years since.

Read the full report: Hong Kong Free Press.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

US Broke Trade Rules With Hong Kong Label Demand, WTO Says

 

Hong Kong Threatens to Boycott Google Over Anthem Row – SCMP

 

Hong Kong Bids to Restore Global Reputation With Key Summit

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

China Labels US a ‘Bully, Rule Breaker’ at WTO Meeting
China Labels US a ‘Bully, Rule Breaker’ at WTO Meeting
Indian Regulators to Probe Adani Group After $50 Billion Rout
Indian Regulators to Probe Adani Group After $50 Billion Rout
Japan, Netherlands to Join US in Enforcing China Chip Curbs
Japan, Netherlands to Join US in Enforcing China Chip Curbs
US Sanctions China Firm For Aiding Wagner Fighters in Ukraine
US Sanctions China Firm For Aiding Wagner Fighters in Ukraine
logo

World

Adani Shares Plunge 20%, Hindenburg Says ‘Sue in US if Serious’
Adani Shares Plunge 20%, Hindenburg Says ‘Sue in US if Serious’
Vishakha Saxena 27 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com