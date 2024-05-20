fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

BMW Imported 8,000 Cars Into US With Banned Chinese Parts

May 20, 2024

A US Senate report said the German auto giant continued to import Mini Coopers with the banned parts until at least April


Visitors walk past a BMW logo at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China 2024, in Beijing, China, on April 25, 2024. Photo: Reuters

 

German automaker BMW imported 8,000 Mini Cooper vehicles into the United States with components from a banned Chinese supplier, a US Senate report released on Monday revealed.

Congress in 2021 passed legislation to strengthen enforcement of laws to prevent the import of goods from China’s Xinjiang region believed to have been produced with forced labour. 

 

Also on AF: China Bans US Firms, Starts Dumping Probe as Trade Rows Flare

 

A report by Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden’s staff said BMW imported 8,000 vehicles with parts from a supplier banned under the 2021 law and that BMW continued to import products with the banned parts until at least April.

BMW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The disclosure comes amid an escalating trade war between China and the US. Last week US President Joe Biden announced tariff hikes on a range of Chinese imports, from electric vehicles, to computer chips and medical products.

And over the weekend, Beijing hit back with bans on US firms linked to arms sold to Taiwan and a probe into imports of a type of plastic.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

BMW Ramps Up China Plant Investment With Another $2.8bn

BMW Considering EV Battery Plant in Thailand – Bkk Post

BMW Kicks Off Production at ‘Flexible’ New China Factory

BMW looks to China JV, electric cars to deliver higher margins

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

China Bans US Firms, Starts Dumping Probe as Trade Rows Flare
China Bans US Firms, Starts Dumping Probe as Trade Rows Flare
Jim Pollard 20 May 2024

