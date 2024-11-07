fbpx

Canada Orders TikTok to Shut Offices in the Country – Reuters

November 7, 2024

The decision comes after last year Ottawa began reviewing TikTok’s plan to invest and expand its business in Canada


Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube are seen on a smartphone. Photo: Reuters

 

Canada has ordered Chinese short-video platform TikTok to shut shop in the country, citing national-security risks, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

“The government is taking action to address the specific national security risks related to ByteDance Ltd’s operations in Canada through the establishment of TikTok Technology Canada Inc,” Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

The Justin Trudeau Administration clarified, however, that his government will not block Canadians’ access to the app or their ability to create content.

The decision comes after last year Ottawa began reviewing TikTok’s plan to invest and expand its business in Canada. ByteDance is TikTok’s Chinese parent company.

Read the full report: Reuters.

 

