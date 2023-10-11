fbpx

Canadian Diplomats Still in India as Exit Deadline Passes – FT

October 11, 2023

Ottawa said it was trying to resolve the situation which has seen tit-for-tat expulsions after claims over the murder of a Sikh activist in Canada


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India. Photo via the Canadian Press; Edited by Aarushi Agrawal

 

Canadian diplomats, told to leave India last week amid souring ties between the two countries, were still in the country on Wednesday despite an October 10 deadline for their exit, the Financial Times reported.

New Delhi last month told Canada to withdraw 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country and warned their diplomatic privileges would be withdrawn if they failed to leave by Tuesday. 

Talks were said to be continuing between the two nations to resolve the situation, the report went on, which began when Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, claimed there were “credible allegations” that India may have been linked to the murder of a Canadian Sikh activist near Vancouver in June.

Read the full story: The Financial times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF: 

Canada’s India Talks Call to Diffuse Sikh Murder Fallout

Canada Told to Remove 41 Diplomats From India: FT

Indian Hackers Target Canada’s Government Websites – CTV

Billions at Stake as India-Canada Ties Sour on Sikh Murder

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

