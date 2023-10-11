Canadian Diplomats Still in India as Exit Deadline Passes – FT

Ottawa said it was trying to resolve the situation which has seen tit-for-tat expulsions after claims over the murder of a Sikh activist in Canada

Canadian diplomats, told to leave India last week amid souring ties between the two countries, were still in the country on Wednesday despite an October 10 deadline for their exit, the Financial Times reported.

New Delhi last month told Canada to withdraw 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country and warned their diplomatic privileges would be withdrawn if they failed to leave by Tuesday.

Talks were said to be continuing between the two nations to resolve the situation, the report went on, which began when Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, claimed there were “credible allegations” that India may have been linked to the murder of a Canadian Sikh activist near Vancouver in June.

Read the full story: The Financial times

By Sean O’Meara

