fbpx

Type to search

AI

Alibaba Shuts Down Quantum Computing Lab Amid Restructuring

November 28, 2023

The closure of the lab is the latest internal change at Alibaba, which surprised investors earlier this month by scrapping its plan to spin-off its cloud business


Alibaba Group's logo is seen at its office in Beijing
Alibaba Group's logo is seen at its office in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese tech giant Alibaba has shuttered it quantum computing laboratory, and its team, from its research arm amid a larger overhaul of the company.

The company will donate the quantum lab and related experimental equipment to state-run Zhejiang University, it said on Monday.

A spokesperson for Alibaba’s DAMO Academy, the firm’s in-house research initiative which included the lab, said the academy would continue to focus on technology research with the aim of being a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) research.

 

Also on AF: Shock Reversal on Cloud Unit Wipes $20bn Off Alibaba Shares

 

Meanwhile, Zhejiang University will try and recruit affected employees to work on its own quantum research, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The lab, and its 30 employees, represented a small part of Alibaba’s overall R&D team, the source said.

DAMO Academy was launched in 2017 by Alibaba Group to research advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning.

Alibaba was one the first technology firms in China to invest in quantum computing technology, the South China Morning Post reported.

The closure of the lab is the latest internal change at Alibaba, which said in March it would split its business into six units and spin-off its cloud division.

However, that spin-off was scrapped this month — a move that wiped $20 billion off of the company’s market value.

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares were down more than 2% on Tuesday.

Newly-appointed CEO Eddie Wu has said that each of Alibaba’s businesses will face the market more independently and that they would conduct a strategic reviews to distinguish between “core” and “non-core” businesses.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

In Surprise Share Buyback, Ant Values Firm 75% Below IPO

 

Alibaba’s Main Logistics Hub in Europe ‘Suspected Of Spying’

 

China Tech Giant Baidu Unveils Quantum Computer Qianshi

 

China ‘Strongly Dissatisfied’ at US Ban on Tech Investment

 

New Alibaba CEO Wants Focus on AI, ‘Young Employees’ At Helm

 

Surprise Reshuffle at Alibaba, CEO Zhang to Head Cloud Unit

 

China Scientists Claim Quantum Computer Breakthrough – CGTN

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Chinese-Owned Nexperia Set to Take Over Dutch Chip Startup
Chinese-Owned Nexperia Set to Take Over Dutch Chip Startup
Nvidia's Best New AI Chip for China 'Delayed Until Next Year'
Nvidia's Best New AI Chip for China 'Delayed Until Next Year'
Ma Alibaba Stock Sale, Cloud Unit Listing Axe a ‘Coincidence’
Ma Alibaba Stock Sale, Cloud Unit Listing Axe a ‘Coincidence’
China's Xi Scores Standing Ovations, Sanctions Relief on US Trip
China's Xi Scores Standing Ovations, Sanctions Relief on US Trip
logo

AI

Seismic AI Discovery May Have Led to Altman’s OpenAI Firing
Seismic AI Discovery May Have Led to Altman’s OpenAI Firing
Vishakha Saxena 23 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com