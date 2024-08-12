fbpx

Chinese Hackers Targeted Russian State Networks, IT Firms – BC

August 12, 2024

The coordinated cyberattacks have been blamed on Chinese hacking groups APT 31 and APT 27 by Russian cybersecurity outfit Kaspersky


A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Chinese hackers are suspected of targeting dozens of Russian state networks, proving that even close allies are ready turn on each other in a bid to gather valuable intelligence, Bleeping Computer reported.

Russian cybersecurity outfit Kaspersky said the series of targeted cyberattacks – linked to Chinese hackers from the APT 31 and APT 27 groups – started at the end of last month, zeroing in on systems used by Russian government organisations and IT companies, the story went on.

Kaspersky said the campaign, which it called ”EastWind,” used an updated version of the CloudSorcerer backdoor program that it had spotted in a similar cyberespionage campaign in May targeting Russian government entities – and which had also been seen being used in an attack on a US-based think tank in the same month.

Read the full story: Bleeping Computer

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

