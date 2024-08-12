Chinese Hackers Targeted Russian State Networks, IT Firms – BC

The coordinated cyberattacks have been blamed on Chinese hacking groups APT 31 and APT 27 by Russian cybersecurity outfit Kaspersky

Chinese hackers are suspected of targeting dozens of Russian state networks, proving that even close allies are ready turn on each other in a bid to gather valuable intelligence, Bleeping Computer reported.

Russian cybersecurity outfit Kaspersky said the series of targeted cyberattacks – linked to Chinese hackers from the APT 31 and APT 27 groups – started at the end of last month, zeroing in on systems used by Russian government organisations and IT companies, the story went on.

Kaspersky said the campaign, which it called ”EastWind,” used an updated version of the CloudSorcerer backdoor program that it had spotted in a similar cyberespionage campaign in May targeting Russian government entities – and which had also been seen being used in an attack on a US-based think tank in the same month.

Read the full story: Bleeping Computer

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Global IT Outage Down to Only 1% of Windows Devices – Fortune

N Korean Hackers Used Cambodian Firm to Launder Stolen Crypto

Cambo-Chinese Firm Tied to Crypto Scams, Money Laundering

Chinese Hackers Behind Malicious Cyber Operations: Australia

Jakarta to Review Data Centres’ Lax Oversight After Cyberattack