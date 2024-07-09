fbpx

Type to search

Cyber Security

Chinese Hackers Behind Malicious Cyber Operations: Australia

July 9, 2024

A joint report led by the Australian Cyber Security Centre said China’s APT40 hackers are regularly targeting private and state networks, to steal passwords and usernames


Western cyber officials have accused China of cyber espionage. File Reuters image from May 2017.

 

Australia’s cybersecurity agency has accused a group of Chinese hackers of malicious foreign intelligence cyber operations for China’s Ministry of State Security.

A joint report on Tuesday led by the Australian Cyber Security Centre said the APT40 hackers regularly targeted private and state networks in Australia, stealing hundreds of passwords and usernames from two unnamed networks in 2022 and had remained a digital security threat.

“The activity and techniques overlap with the groups tracked as Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) 40,” said the report, which included inputs from lead cyber security agencies for the United States, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Germany.

 

ALSO SEE: The World Needs China’s Legacy Chips, ASML CEO Says

 

In March US and British officials accused Beijing of a sweeping cyberespionage campaign that allegedly hit millions of people including lawmakers, academics and journalists, and companies including defence contractors.

They said China-backed “APT31” was responsible for the network intrusion.

China at the time said the hacking allegations by US and Britain were “political manoeuvring”.

APTs are a general term for cyber actors or groups, often state-backed, that engage in malicious cyber activities. New Zealand in March said APT40 targeted its parliamentary services and parliamentary counsel office in 2021 and had gained access to important information.

“(The Australian government) is committed to defending Australian organisations and individuals in the cyber domain, which is why for the first time we are leading this type of cyber attribution,” Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a statement released to the media.

The report comes as both Australia and China are rebuilding ties after a period of strained relations. Ties hit a low in 2020 after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origin of Covid-19. Beijing responded by imposing tariffs on multiple Australian commodities, most of which have been lifted.

The Chinese embassy in Canberra told the ABC their government “does not encourage, support or condone attacks launched by hackers.”

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Chinese PM’s Australian Tour Highlights Critical Minerals Race

China Plan to Train 45,000 Firms in Hacker Protection Measures

China Facing a WikiLeaks-Style Crisis From Hacking Firm’s Data

China’s Top Bank Paid Ransom After Cyber Attack, Gang Says

China Planning Ten-Fold Increase in Some Cyber Law Fines

US Cleared Chinese Hackers From Pacific Computer Systems

China is Using AI to Ramp up Espionage, US Says – WSJ

US, Japan Warn of New China Hacker After ‘60,000 Emails Stolen’

US Says Chinese Hackers ‘Compromise’ Major Telecom Firms

Chinese Hackers Stole ‘Trillions’ in IP Secrets – CBS

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

The World Needs China's Legacy Chips, ASML CEO Says
The World Needs China's Legacy Chips, ASML CEO Says
Bank of Japan Hails Progress on Big Pay Rises Helping Workers
Bank of Japan Hails Progress on Big Pay Rises Helping Workers
Stabbing Attacks in China Spur Fears of Social Tension - FT
Stabbing Attacks in China Spur Fears of Social Tension - FT
China Car Sales Continued to Decline For a Third Month in June
China Car Sales Continued to Decline For a Third Month in June
logo

Cyber Security

US Law Firm Dechert May Shut Offices in Hong Kong, Beijing
US Law Firm Dechert May Shut Offices in Hong Kong, Beijing
Jim Pollard 01 Jul 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com