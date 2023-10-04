fbpx

China Denies Nuclear Submarine Yellow Sea Disaster Claims – MO

October 4, 2023

55 Chinese sailors were reportedly killed after their submarine was said to have been caught in a trap intended to snare UK subs


Chinese submarines in the South China Sea. File photo: Reuters

 

Fifty-five Chinese sailors were feared to have been killed after a catastrophic oxygen failure in their submarine in the Yellow Sea, the UK’s Daily Mail reported.

China has denied the incident took place but the report went on to claim the nuclear submarine got caught in a trap intended to ensnare British sub-surface vessels in the sea but its crew were poisoned when the boat’s oxygen system failed.

Read the full story: MailOnline

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

