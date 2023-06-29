fbpx

Type to search

India

US Says India Could Join Navy Patrols in South China Sea

June 29, 2023

US diplomat expects to see greater collaboration among the US, India, Japan and Australia, the regional group known as the Quad, following Modi’s visit to the US


A person holds US and Indian flags during Indian PM Narendra Modi's trip to the US (Reuters).

 

The United States envisages a greater partnership with India in the South China Sea, a top US diplomat said on Wednesday.

The US and India declared themselves “among the closest partners in the world” during a state visit to Washington last week by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said they would adhere to challenges to International maritime rules.

China had been at the centre of numerous territorial disputes with regional countries, Daniel Kritenbrink, the senior diplomat for East Asia, said on Wednesday.

The US has seen a “clear and upward trend” of Chinese “coercion” in the disputed waters, Kritenbrink told Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies.

ALSO SEE:

US, China to Boost Number of Flights Between Their Countries

 

‘Large countries should not bully smaller ones’

Asked whether India would have a growing role in the South China Sea and greater cooperation with the US there, Kritenbrink said: “Yes,” adding that there would be greater collaboration among a group of regional powers – the US, India, Japan and Australia – known as the Quad.

He said the US focus in the region was on building capacity of allies, partners and friends that share a vision for a peaceful and stable world.

“We will welcome cooperation with any country that embraces that vision. That of course includes India,” Kritenbrink said.

“Large countries should not bully smaller ones,” he added, referring to China’s disputes with other South China Sea claimants.

Tensions are high in contested parts sea, one of the world’s most important trade routes and a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce.

China claims almost the entire sea as its territory and says disputes should be left to countries in the region to settle without outside interference.

 

US ‘should not be holding operations in SC Sea’

A spokesperson for China’s Washington embassy said Beijing’s South China Sea position had a solid historical and legal basis, whereas the US was not a party to the disputes and should not be conducting military operations in the area.

“If the US really cares about the stability of the South China Sea and wants to avoid accidents, I think it needs to stop the reconnaissance operations against China,” Liu Pengyu told a news briefing.

The United States has been seeking to revive direct military-to-military contact with China to avoid misunderstandings that could lead to unintended conflict, but China has resisted this.

Though not a South China Sea claimant, India has in recent years stepped up security ties in the region, signalling its intent to play a bigger role in efforts to counter China.

India’s navy said on Wednesday it was sending an active duty missile corvette to Vietnam as a gift, the first warship it has given to any country.

Kritenbrink referred to “unsafe maneuvres” by Chinese vessels inside Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone last month, particularly in the waters around oil and gas installations.

“(China’s) provocative behaviour exacerbates risks for businesses, effectively pushing out competition and paving the way for the PRC to push a joint development deal with its state-owned firms,” he said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

India’s Modi Eyes Tech Sharing, Defence Deals on Key US Visit

 

India Expects Apple to Triple Investment After Cook-Modi Meet

 

Manila, Beijing Vow to Talk Amid South China Sea Tensions

 

Radios Beam China-Philippines Tension Over South China Sea

 

Philippines Discusses Joint South China Sea Patrols with Australia

 

US Secures Greater Access to Philippines Amid China Concerns

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

US, China to Boost Number of Flights Between Their Countries
US, China to Boost Number of Flights Between Their Countries
Indian Stocks Power to Record Highs on Earnings Boosts, Adani
Indian Stocks Power to Record Highs on Earnings Boosts, Adani
Four China Developers Given $2.8m Refinancing Approval
Four China Developers Given $2.8m Refinancing Approval
SoftBank Handed App With Fake User Base $170m – engadget
SoftBank Handed App With Fake User Base $170m – engadget
logo

India

India Preparing Multi-Billion-Dollar Battery Subsidies – FT
India Preparing Multi-Billion-Dollar Battery Subsidies – FT
Jim Pollard 28 Jun 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com