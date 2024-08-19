fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

China-US Tensions Threaten 45-Year-Old Technology Pact – FT

August 19, 2024

The agreement was one of the first to be signed after the US formally recognised the People’s Republic of China in 1979


US and China flags are seen with printed circuit boards with computer chips (file Reuters image).

 

Escalating tensions between the US and China are threatening to pull the rug from under a 45-year-old science and technology cooperation agreement, the Financial Times reported.

The pact, which was signed by US president Jimmy Carter and Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, has helped contribute to advances in energy, agriculture, civil-industrial technology and disaster management, the story continued.

But continuing friction over US curbs on China’s access to semiconductors and Washington’s concerns about alleged intellectual property breaches – and claims that the Chinese military is able to access US tech – are now threatening years of academic cooperation.

“The agreement has a huge amount of symbolic value,” said Wang Yanbo, a professor at Hong Kong University Business School, the report went on. “It sends a clear message from Beijing and Washington that academic collaboration is allowed. If the agreement is ended, it will send a strong signal that such collaboration is discouraged.”

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China’s Huawei, Baidu Stockpile Samsung Chips to Beat US Curbs

China’s SMIC May Have Breached US Curbs With Huawei Chip

US Curbs Set Off Sales, Tech Boom for China Chip Equipment Firms

Huawei Dominates Global Tech Fair Despite US Curbs – US News

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

US Tech Firms Face 'Death Spiral' From New China Curbs: Lawmakers
US Tech Firms Face 'Death Spiral' From New China Curbs: Lawmakers
China to Set Carbon Removal, Emission Standards for Key Sectors
China to Set Carbon Removal, Emission Standards for Key Sectors
US Likely to Ban Use of Chinese Software in Autonomous Cars
US Likely to Ban Use of Chinese Software in Autonomous Cars
Smuggling Network Selling Nvidia Chips to China’s Military – BI
Smuggling Network Selling Nvidia Chips to China’s Military – BI
logo

China-US Economic Ties

China’s Weak Economic Growth Spurs Talk of Cash Vouchers
China’s Weak Economic Growth Spurs Talk of Cash Vouchers
Jim Pollard 19 Aug 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com