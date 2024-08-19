China-US Tensions Threaten 45-Year-Old Technology Pact – FT

The agreement was one of the first to be signed after the US formally recognised the People’s Republic of China in 1979

Escalating tensions between the US and China are threatening to pull the rug from under a 45-year-old science and technology cooperation agreement, the Financial Times reported.

The pact, which was signed by US president Jimmy Carter and Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, has helped contribute to advances in energy, agriculture, civil-industrial technology and disaster management, the story continued.

But continuing friction over US curbs on China’s access to semiconductors and Washington’s concerns about alleged intellectual property breaches – and claims that the Chinese military is able to access US tech – are now threatening years of academic cooperation.

“The agreement has a huge amount of symbolic value,” said Wang Yanbo, a professor at Hong Kong University Business School, the report went on. “It sends a clear message from Beijing and Washington that academic collaboration is allowed. If the agreement is ended, it will send a strong signal that such collaboration is discouraged.”

Read the full story: The Financial Times

By Sean O’Meara

