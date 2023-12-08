fbpx

Type to search

Real Estate

China Developer Shimao’s Shares Slide on Debt Revamp Plan

December 8, 2023

The property firm is hoping to decrease its debt by about $6 billion to $7 billion amid a downturn in sales nationwide


Shimao misses bond payment
The flag of property developer Shimao Group flutters next to a Chinese flag in Shanghai, China January 13, 2022. Photo: Reuters

 

Shares in Chinese property developer Shimao Group slumped on Friday after it issued a restructuring plan to reduce up to $7 billion in offshore debt.

The developer, with around $11.7 billion in offshore notes, bonds and other credit facilities, has been pushing forward plans to revamp its debts over the past few months.

It has proposed to a key group of creditors to exchange some debt for new loans with maturities up to nine years, new senior secured debts and equity-linked instruments, Shimao said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late on Thursday.

Shimao plans to decrease its debt by approximately $6 billion to $7 billion “to enhance the group’s financial strength and business operations”, the filing said.

 

Also on AF: Carmakers Focus on Cost-Cutting to Rival Cheap Chinese EVs

 

Following the filing, Shimao trading 5.08% down on Friday morning, while the broader Hong Kong index tracking Chinese developers dipped 1.7%. Shimao’s stock is 63% down for the year.

No definitive agreement on the offshore restructuring has been made with creditors, the filing said.

Chinese developers are still struggling with declining property sales, while investors remain concerned about spillover to China’s broader financial system and harm to its economic growth outlook. 

China’s property sector accounts for roughly a quarter of the world’s second-largest economy.

Shimao, the first major Chinese developer to kick off formal negotiations on restructuring terms with creditors, initially proposed a plan last August to repay its offshore debt over a period of three to eight years.

The Shanghai-based developer, which defaulted on its first offshore payment last July, has been seeking to sell one of its hotels in Hong Kong since March to fetch at least $828 million as part of its debt recovery plan.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China Evergrande Stock Jumps as Liquidation Hearing Put Off

China Developer Shimao Misses $1bn Bond Repayment Deadline

Evergrande Unit Launches $280m Legal Case Against Parent

Country Garden ‘Aiming for $11bn Offshore Debt Plan by Year-End’

Shimao, CIFI Shares Fall as China Property Woes Continue

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Chinese Investment in Vietnam Doubles, As US Trade Eases
Chinese Investment in Vietnam Doubles, As US Trade Eases
Apple Shifts Key iPad Design Resources to Vietnam – Nikkei
Apple Shifts Key iPad Design Resources to Vietnam – Nikkei
Nikkei Dives on BoJ Bets, Surging Yen; Hang Seng, China Flat
Nikkei Dives on BoJ Bets, Surging Yen; Hang Seng, China Flat
Carmakers Focus on Cost-Cutting to Rival Cheap Chinese EVs
Carmakers Focus on Cost-Cutting to Rival Cheap Chinese EVs
logo

Real Estate

Second Shadow Bank Rocked by China’s Property Crisis
Second Shadow Bank Rocked by China’s Property Crisis
Jim Pollard 07 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com