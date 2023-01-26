China Dominates Clean Energy, as Well as EV Batteries – FP

China is the dominant player in the supply chain that processes many critical minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese, which are important for batteries in electric vehicles, but it also plays a commanding role in clean energy technologies such as wind power and solar panels, according to a Foreign Policy report, which cited International Energy Agency data highlighting its dominant manufacturing role in photovoltaic wafers, cells and modules, plus blades, towers and nacelles (containing turbine units) for wind-power generation.

But analysts say it’s important to incentivise the development of these industries for reasons related to the economy and climate change – rather than ‘national security’ – and remember that the world is still at the beginning of a massive energy transition, and that while China has a head start, many countries are in it for the long haul, the report said.

