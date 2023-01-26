fbpx

China Dominates Clean Energy, as Well as EV Batteries – FP

January 26, 2023

IEA data highlights China’s key role in making photovoltaic wafers, cells and modules for solar panels, plus blades, towers and nacelles (turbine units) for wind-power generation


China plays a dominant role in both solar and wind power production, analysts say.
A worker conducts a quality check of a solar module at a factory in Xian, Shaanxi. Reuters photo, 5 December 2022.

 

China is the dominant player in the supply chain that processes many critical minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese, which are important for batteries in electric vehicles, but it also plays a commanding role in clean energy technologies such as wind power and solar panels, according to a Foreign Policy report, which cited International Energy Agency data highlighting its dominant manufacturing role in photovoltaic wafers, cells and modules, plus blades, towers and nacelles (containing turbine units) for wind-power generation.

But analysts say it’s important to incentivise the development of these industries for reasons related to the economy and climate change – rather than ‘national security’ – and remember that the world is still at the beginning of a massive energy transition, and that while China has a head start, many countries are in it for the long haul, the report said.

Read the full report: Foreign Policy.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

