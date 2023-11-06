fbpx

China EV-Maker Nio Cuts Jobs as Sector Pressures Grow

November 6, 2023

Nio has announced plans to cut its workforce by 10% as buyers shun pure electrics for more economical plug-in hybrids


A NIO ET5 car model and the NIO EP9 sports car are pictured at the NIO House, the showroom of the Chinese premium smart electric vehicle manufacture NIO Inc. in Berlin, Germany
A NIO ET5 car model and the NIO EP9 sports car are pictured in a Berlin, Germany, showroom. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese EV-maker Nio is to axe 10% of its workforce as it buckles under the pressures of increased competition and an ongoing price war in the auto sector.

Demand for EVs has dropped off in China as consumers opt for more economical plug-in hybrids, sales of which rose 84.5% in the first nine months of the year, helping carmakers such as Li Auto and BYD to gain market share.

Nio has told staff the reduction exercise would be completed in November, it said in a statement.

“We still have a gap between our overall performance and expectations,” it told staff in an email, adding that it needed to improve efficiency and ensure adequate resources. “This is a tough but necessary decision against the fierce competition.”

 

Also on AF: China Allows Ant Group to Release Finance AI Products to Public

 

A price war started by US auto maker Tesla at the beginning of the year is dragging down the profitability of pure EV makers, like Nio, which have stepped up efforts to prune costs and build partnerships to survive the consolidating competition.

Nio, which rebounded from a sales slump in the first half, delivered 109,993 EVs in the first nine months this year, up 33.4% on the year-earlier period to outpace growth of 18.1% in China’s EV sector overall.

Apart from the layoffs, Nio said it would defer or cut long-term project investments that would not contribute to financial performance within three years.

Nio, which sells cars in China and Europe through its self-owned stores, is also considering building a dealer network in Europe to speed sales growth, it was reported last month, to ease cash pressure on the loss-making company.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

