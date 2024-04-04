fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China EV-Maker Zeekr Restarts $500 Million US IPO Bid

April 4, 2024

The Geely-owned premium EV outfit postponed the listing in November following disagreements over its valuation and amid volatile market conditions


ZEEKR EV cars are displayed at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2024. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
ZEEKR EV cars are displayed at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2024. Photo: Reuters

 

China automaker Geely’s premium EV brand, Zeekr, has reportedly jump-started its plans to raise up to $500 million in a New York initial public offering (IPO).

The company put the listing plan on hold in November because of a mismatch in valuation expectations between investors and the company, Reuters reported then citing sources.

Volatile global financial market conditions at the time also contributed to the postponement.

Zeekr is now holding a non-deal roadshow with potential investors ahead of the IPO, sources said.

“The company has made a public filing to the SEC and is proceeding with the preparatory work,” Zeekr said in a statement on Wednesday. The company filed its prospectus in November with US regulators.

 

Also on AF: Yellen Warning to China on Oversupply Seen Falling on Deaf Ears

 

There were six IPOs of Chinese companies that raised $46.9 million in the US during the first quarter of 2024, down from $428 million at the same time last year, according to Dealogic data. It was the quietest first quarter since the start of 2017, the data showed.

The size of Zeekr’s potential IPO of up to $500 million is down from the company’s previously held targets of more than $1 billion.

Zeekr is aiming to deliver 230,000 cars in 2024, which is double its 2023 deliveries, a company spokesperson said in early January.

The firm was formed in 2021 by Geely, formally known as Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, to tap growing Chinese demand for premium EVs.

It raised $750 million from investors in February last year including Amnon Shashua, the CEO of autonomous driving technology company Mobileye Global, and Chinese battery giant CATL that valued the brand at $13 billion.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China New Energy Vehicle Sales Slow Down Amid Export Frictions

Geely-Owned EV-Maker Zeekr Reveals Fast-Charging LFP Battery

China’s Geely Launches 11 Satellites in Autonomous Car Push

Breakthrough Lithium Battery Can be Charged 6,000 Times – TX

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Samsung Poised For Nine-Fold Profit Jump Thanks to Chip Rebound
Samsung Poised For Nine-Fold Profit Jump Thanks to Chip Rebound
Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, Coal India Named as Top CO2 Polluters
Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, Coal India Named as Top CO2 Polluters
Microsoft Programmer Thwarted Global Cyberattack – NYT
Microsoft Programmer Thwarted Global Cyberattack – NYT
Yellen Warning to China on Oversupply Seen Falling on Deaf Ears
Yellen Warning to China on Oversupply Seen Falling on Deaf Ears
logo

Electric Vehicles

Tesla Searching For $2-3 Billion India EV Factory Site: FT
Tesla Searching For $2-3 Billion India EV Factory Site: FT
Sean O'Meara 03 Apr 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com